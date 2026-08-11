IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026 Out at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here
IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026 for the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees posts has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website. All those candidates who are part of the PET exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The IBPS PO Prelims exam which is scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. Check all details here.
IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who are part of the PET exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The IBPS is expected to release the PO Prelims Admit Card in the second week of August for the exam which will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026 across the country.
Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can download the call letter. Eligible candidates can download it using their login credentials.
IBPS PO PET Hall Ticket 2026 Out
Candidates who are part of the exam process under Pre-Examination Training (PET) for CRP PO/MT-XVI can now download their call letter through the online link at the official website. You will have to use your login credentials to the link. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026
|Download Link
ibps.in IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2026: Overview
The IBPS is all set to conduct the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees written exam on August 22 and 23, 2026 for 6,715 posts. Candidates can download the PET Admit Card for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XVI) through the link. Below are the highlights of the recruitment drive-
|Particular
|Details
|Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Exam Name
|
IBPS PO/MT CRP-XVI 2026
|Post
|
Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT)
|Vacancy
|6,715
|PET Call Letter Status
|Out
|IBPS PO Admit Card 2026
|Awaited
|IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|
22nd & 23rd August 2026
|Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|Official Website
|www.ibps.in
How to Download the IBPS PO PET Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates can download the PET Admit Card for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees postsfrom the official website. Check the steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the Official Website, ibps.in.
- On the homepage, look for a link on the left-hand side that says "CRP PO/MT" and click on it.
- Now Click on the link that reads, "Common Recruitment Process PET Exam for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XV".
- Now click on the link "Click here to Download Online Preliminary/Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-XV".
- Now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).
- Carefully enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the "Login" button.
- Your IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully. Click on the download or print button to save a PDF copy on your device.
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