IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026 Out at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2026 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who are part of the PET exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The IBPS is expected to release the PO Prelims Admit Card in the second week of August for the exam which will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026 across the country.

Candidates who have successfully completed the application process can download the call letter. Eligible candidates can download it using their login credentials.

IBPS PO PET Hall Ticket 2026 Out

Candidates who are part of the exam process under Pre-Examination Training (PET) for CRP PO/MT-XVI can now download their call letter through the online link at the official website. You will have to use your login credentials to the link. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-