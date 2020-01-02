IBPS PO Mains Cut off 2019: Check Expected Cut off Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST here

IBPS PO Mains Cut off 2019 is shared here for all categories GEN/OBC/SC/ST. The cut off marks listed here are highly expected to be set for the IBPS PO Mains 2019 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO Expected Cut off for mains is provided after taking into consideration the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019 and total number of vacancies (over 4300). Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 can get a decent idea about their IBPS PO Mains score through the given expected cutoff marks.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 was held on 30 November 2019 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in public sector banks. Candidates who appeared for the exam shared that the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains exam was “Difficulty” and very lengthy. The Data Interpretation & Analysis section was the most difficult among all. Candidates were able to attempt around 65 to 69 questions in total. In IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam, questions were asked in both Objective and Descriptive format. The Objective multiple-choice questions were asked from Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Data Interpretation & Analysis and General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and the Descriptive questions were asked from the English Language- Letter and Essay Writing.

The official IBPS PO Mains Cutoff 2019 will be released soon. Till then, check here the IBPS PO Expected Cut off Marks of the Mains exam based on the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis. Have a look:

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut off 2019

After analysing the IBPS PO Mains 2019 Exam and taking into consideration the difficulty level, here we have provided the cut off marks of the IBPS PO Mains exam 2019. This year, IBPS has announced a total of 4336 vacancies for the Probationary Officers (PO) and over 7.5 lakhs appeared for the IBPS PO 2019 recruitment exam this year. The IBPS PO Final Cut off 2019 will be released soon after considering all these factors. However, we have provided here expected cut off marks of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates. Have a look:

Category Expected Cut-off Marks General 57 - 62 OBC 55 - 60 SC/ST 52 - 55 PwD 48 - 52

IBPS PO Mains Cut-off 2018-19

Category Cut Off Marks General 74.50 OBC 68.38 SC 56.38 ST 35.75 PwD (HI) 42.63 PwD (OC) 53.25 PwD (VI) 66.88 PwD (ID) 37

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level Data Analysis & Interpretation 8 - 10 Difficult Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 10- 12 Difficult General Awareness 18 - 24 Moderate English Language 13 - 16 Difficult Total 65 - 69 Difficult

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation Probability based Line Graph Percentage based Line Graph DI Bar Graph Missing DI Pie Chart based DI Caselet Time and work based Caselet DI 34 Difficult Wrong Series 1 Moderate Total 35 Difficult

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles - Floor based, Circular Seating Arrangement, Box based, Linear Arrangement 25 Difficult Direction + Coding-Decoding 3 Moderate - Difficult Logical Reasoning 5 Difficult Inequality 2 Moderate Blood Relations 2 Moderate Series 1 Moderate Machine Input Output (4 steps) 3 Difficult Machine Input Output (3 steps) 4 Moderate- Difficult Total 45 Difficult

English Language

Topics Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 12 Difficult Rearrangement of Sentences 15 Difficult Cloze Test 3 Moderate- Difficult Error Detection 5 Difficult Total 35 Difficult

General Awareness

In the General Awareness section, candidates were asked a total of 40 questions. Majority of the questions were from Current Affairs of last three months. Questions asked were:

- FASTag

- CIBIL Score

- Bharosa Saving Account

- COP25 Summit

- Chief Justice of India

- ADB Loan

- Vyas Samaan 2018

- Audio Visual Heritage Day 2019

- Ujjivan Bank

- ABADHA scheme

- International Solar Alliance

- Sashakt Scheme

- Mother Teresa Memorial Award