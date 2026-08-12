IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 at ibps.in, PO/MT Hall Ticket PDF Download Link shortly

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection is all set to conduct the written exam for the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XVI) on August 22 and August 23, 2026 across the country. Earlier the authority has released the IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2026 for the Pre Examination Training (PET) on its official website. Now the IBPSC will soon activate the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.ibps.in. The ibps po prelims admit card 2026 will provide you all the crucial information including personal details, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and key instructions.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The IBPS will activate the hall ticket download link for the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XVI) on its official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link available on the home portal to download the same. Alternatively the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active Soon)

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has not disclosed exactly the release date for the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026, it is expected that the hall ticket will be uploaded anytime soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to be ready with their login credentials including roll number, date of birth, format of DOB, etc to download the same, instantly as it is uploaded. Candidates should keep in mind that once the link becomes active, you should download your hall ticket instantly to avoid any technical glitches on the official website.