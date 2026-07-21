IBPS PO Salary 2026: In-Hand Salary, Gross Salary, Allowances & Deductions

IBPS PO Salary 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 7,365 Probationary Officer Posts. Lakhs of candidates are applying for this recruitment, and along with the exam pattern and eligibility, they want to know about the salary they will get after selection. Under the 12th Bipartite Settlement, the starting basic pay of an IBPS PO is Rs 48,480 per month. Along with basic pay, candidates also get various allowances like DA, HRA, and Special Allowance. IBPS PO Salary Structure 2026 Interested candidates can check the Complete salary structure of IBPS PO in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Probationary Officer Total Vacancies 7,365 Basic Pay Rs 48,480- Pay Scale Rs 48,480 - 2000/ 7- 62,480- 2,340/ 2 - 67,160 - 2,680/7 - 85,920 Annual Increment (First 7 years) Rs 2,000 per month Annual Increment (Next 2 years) Rs 2,340 per month Annual Increment (Next 7 years) Rs 2,680 per month Maximum Basic Pay Rs 85,920 Gross Monthly Salary Rs 80,000 - Rs 90,000 (Approx) In-Hand Salary Rs 70,000 - Rs 77,000 (Approx) Pay Grade Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I)

IBPS PO Salary 2026 The IBPS PO basic pay starts from Rs 48,480 per month under the 12th Bipartite Settlement. Along with the basic pay, candidates will get various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and City Compensatory Allowance. While the gross monthly salary is around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. IBPS PO In-Hand Salary 2026 The IBPS PO in-hand salary usually ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 77,000 per month, depending on the bank and city posting location. This amount is calculated after deduction of NPS, income tax, and other deductions from the gross salary. The gross salary, includes basic pay along with DA, HRA, and other allowances, is approximately ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 per month before deductions. IBPS PO Allowances and Perks 2026 Along with basic pay, IBPS PO officers receive several allowances and perks that will add to the total salary. Check the list of allowances given below:

Dearness Allowance (DA): DA will be revised periodically to adjust for inflation

House Rent Allowance (HRA): HRA will vary based on posting city (Metro, Urban, Semi-Urban, or Rural)

Special Allowance: Special Allowance has a fixed percentage added to the basic pay

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA): It is given for postings in metro and urban cities

Learning Allowance: It is given for skill development and training

Medical Insurance: It gives medical benefits to the officer and their dependents

Conveyance Allowance: It allows them for traveling and commuting expenses

Leave Fare Concession (LFC): It reimburses travel during leave

Newspaper Allowance: It gives a monthly allowance for newspaper subscription

Furniture Allowance: It provides for home furnishing, as per bank policy

Provident Fund and NPS Benefits: It gives retirement savings contribution by the bank