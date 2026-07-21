IBPS PO Salary 2026: In-Hand Salary, Gross Salary, Allowances & Deductions
IBPS PO has an attractive salary package with a basic pay of Rs 48,480 per month. It includes various allowances like DA, HRA, and Special allowances. The In-hand salary ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 77,000 (Approx). Interested candidates can check this article to know more about IBPS PO salary, along with its benefits.
IBPS PO Salary 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 7,365 Probationary Officer Posts. Lakhs of candidates are applying for this recruitment, and along with the exam pattern and eligibility, they want to know about the salary they will get after selection. Under the 12th Bipartite Settlement, the starting basic pay of an IBPS PO is Rs 48,480 per month. Along with basic pay, candidates also get various allowances like DA, HRA, and Special Allowance.
IBPS PO Salary Structure 2026
Interested candidates can check the Complete salary structure of IBPS PO in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Post
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Probationary Officer
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Total Vacancies
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7,365
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Basic Pay
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Rs 48,480-
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Pay Scale
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Rs 48,480 - 2000/ 7- 62,480- 2,340/ 2 - 67,160 - 2,680/7 - 85,920
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Annual Increment (First 7 years)
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Rs 2,000 per month
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Annual Increment (Next 2 years)
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Rs 2,340 per month
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Annual Increment (Next 7 years)
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Rs 2,680 per month
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Maximum Basic Pay
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Rs 85,920
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Gross Monthly Salary
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Rs 80,000 - Rs 90,000 (Approx)
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In-Hand Salary
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Rs 70,000 - Rs 77,000 (Approx)
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Pay Grade
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Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I)
IBPS PO Salary 2026
The IBPS PO basic pay starts from Rs 48,480 per month under the 12th Bipartite Settlement. Along with the basic pay, candidates will get various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and City Compensatory Allowance. While the gross monthly salary is around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000.
IBPS PO In-Hand Salary 2026
The IBPS PO in-hand salary usually ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 77,000 per month, depending on the bank and city posting location. This amount is calculated after deduction of NPS, income tax, and other deductions from the gross salary. The gross salary, includes basic pay along with DA, HRA, and other allowances, is approximately ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 per month before deductions.
IBPS PO Allowances and Perks 2026
Along with basic pay, IBPS PO officers receive several allowances and perks that will add to the total salary. Check the list of allowances given below:
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Dearness Allowance (DA): DA will be revised periodically to adjust for inflation
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House Rent Allowance (HRA): HRA will vary based on posting city (Metro, Urban, Semi-Urban, or Rural)
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Special Allowance: Special Allowance has a fixed percentage added to the basic pay
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City Compensatory Allowance (CCA): It is given for postings in metro and urban cities
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Learning Allowance: It is given for skill development and training
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Medical Insurance: It gives medical benefits to the officer and their dependents
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Conveyance Allowance: It allows them for traveling and commuting expenses
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Leave Fare Concession (LFC): It reimburses travel during leave
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Newspaper Allowance: It gives a monthly allowance for newspaper subscription
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Furniture Allowance: It provides for home furnishing, as per bank policy
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Provident Fund and NPS Benefits: It gives retirement savings contribution by the bank
These allowances and perks make the overall compensation package attractive, apart from job security and career growth opportunities in the banking sector.
IBPS PO Career Growth 2026
IBPS PO has a structured promotion plan in the public sector banks. Candidates can check the complete career growth stages of a Probationary Officer in the list given below:
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Scale
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Designation
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Approx, Years of Service
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Scale 1
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Probationary Officer/Assistant Manager
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Entry Level
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Scale 2
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Manager
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After 3-5 years
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Scale 3
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Senior Manager
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After 8-10 years
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Scale 4
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Cheif Manager
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After 12-15 years
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Scale 5
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Assistant General Manager
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After 15-20 years
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Scale 6
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Deputy General Manager
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After 20-25 years
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Scale 7
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General Manager
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After 25+ years
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com