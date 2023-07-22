IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 OUT at ibps.in: Check Download Link, Exam Date

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Banking Personnel on 22 July 2023. Check Direct Download Link for IBPS PO Pre Call Letter, Exam Date and Other Details Here.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), issued the admit card for the prelims scheduled on August 06 for the recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I), against CRP RRB 12. Those who are appearing in the exam must download their admit card from the official website. The admit card link is available on this page as well.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

Eligible candidates can access their admit cards by login using their registration number and password. They should download the admit card much before the exam date in order to avoid any glitches.

ibps rrb po admit card download click here

The admit card contains essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, venue details, and important instructions. It is crucial to verify all details and contact IBPS immediately if any discrepancies are found.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Date 2023

The exam will be conducted on 06 August 2023 across the country. There will be multiple choice tests consisting of 40 questions on Reasoning and 40 questions on Quantitative Ability. 1 mark will be given for each correct answer. The exam should be completed in 45 minutes.

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023

Visit the website of the bank - ibps.in on your laptop or mobile

Click on the admit card link ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I22 July, 2023’

Login for IBPS RRB Admit Card using your registration details

Download IBPS RRB prelims admit card and take the print out of the admit card

Documents Required at the Exam Centre

Print out of the admit card

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo ID proof (such as Aadhar card, passport, driving license, etc.) to the examination center for verification purposes.

The admit card contains crucial instructions for the examination day. Candidates must carefully read and follow these guidelines to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exam.

The exam is being conducted for a total of 2563 Officer Scale-I (AM) Posts for which the applications were invited from 01 June 2023.