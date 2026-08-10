ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026; Notification Out for 1010 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has released the notification for the recruitment of Act Apprentices for the 2026-27 training session. The recruitment drive will fill 1,010 apprentice posts such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder and Radiologist etc. The online application process has already started from August 8, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official ICF website at pb.icf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details before applying. There are 330 vacancies for Freshers and 680 for Ex-ITI across various.

ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is conducted under the Apprentices Act-1961 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official ICF webportal . The last date to submit the application form is September 7, 2026. till 17.30 Hrs. Before filling up the application form candidates must check the personal, educational and other required details. Check the direct link to apply for ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment and its official notification in the table given below.