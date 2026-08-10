ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026; Notification Out for 1010 Posts, Check Eligibility and More
Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of Act Apprentices for the 2026-27 training session. A total of 1,010 apprentice vacancies will be filled under this notification. Interested candidates must read this article for details regarding application dates, age limits, educational qualifications and other key details.
Key Points
- ICF Chennai released notification for 1,010 Act Apprentice posts for 2026-27 training.
- Online applications for the Act Apprentice recruitment started on August 8, 2026.
- The last date to submit applications for the apprenticeship is September 7, 2026.
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has released the notification for the recruitment of Act Apprentices for the 2026-27 training session. The recruitment drive will fill 1,010 apprentice posts such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder and Radiologist etc. The online application process has already started from August 8, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official ICF website at pb.icf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details before applying. There are 330 vacancies for Freshers and 680 for Ex-ITI across various.
ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is conducted under the Apprentices Act-1961 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official ICF webportal . The last date to submit the application form is September 7, 2026. till 17.30 Hrs. Before filling up the application form candidates must check the personal, educational and other required details. Check the direct link to apply for ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment and its official notification in the table given below.
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ICF ACT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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ICF ACT Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
ICF ACT Apprentice Notification 2026 Highlights
The notification for the ICF Act Apprentice was issued under the Notice No PB/RR/39/App/2026. Candidates can check the important details and information in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai
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Post
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Act Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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1010
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Trades
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Training Session
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2026-27
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 8, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 7, 2026
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Official Website
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pb.icf.gov.in
ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as set by the authorities. Check out the detailed eligibility conditions below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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Age Limit
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Candidates should check the detailed official notification for trade wise educational qualifications and other eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.
How to Apply for ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 ?
Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026-
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Visit the official ICF website at pb.icf.gov.in
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On the homepage visit the recruitment section
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Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2026-27
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Complete the online registration by entering the required details.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational information.
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Upload documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees.
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Review all the details once before submitting it.
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Submit the application form and save it for future reference.
For more details refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.