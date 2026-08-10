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ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026; Notification Out for 1010 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 18:56 IST

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of Act Apprentices for the 2026-27 training session. A total of 1,010 apprentice vacancies will be filled under this notification. Interested candidates must read this article for details regarding application dates, age limits, educational qualifications and other key details.

ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026; Notification Out for 1010 Posts, Check Eligibility and More
ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026; Notification Out for 1010 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

Key Points

  • ICF Chennai released notification for 1,010 Act Apprentice posts for 2026-27 training.
  • Online applications for the Act Apprentice recruitment started on August 8, 2026.
  • The last date to submit applications for the apprenticeship is September 7, 2026.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has released the notification for the recruitment of Act Apprentices for the 2026-27 training session. The recruitment drive will fill 1,010 apprentice posts such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder and Radiologist etc. The online application process has already started from August 8, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official ICF website at pb.icf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details before applying. There are 330 vacancies for Freshers and 680 for Ex-ITI across various.

ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is conducted under the Apprentices Act-1961 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official ICF webportal . The last date to submit the application form is September 7, 2026. till 17.30 Hrs. Before filling up the application form candidates must check the personal, educational and other required details. Check the direct link to apply for ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment and its official notification in the table given below.

ICF ACT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

  Click Here 

ICF ACT Recruitment 2026 Official Notification

    Click Here 

ICF ACT Apprentice Notification 2026 Highlights 

The notification for the ICF Act Apprentice was issued under the Notice No PB/RR/39/App/2026. Candidates can check the important details and information in the table given below.

Particulars 

Details

Recruitment Authority 

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai 

Post 

Act Apprentice

Total Vacancies 

1010

Trades

  • Carpenter

  • Electrician

  • Fitter  

  • Machinist

  • Painter 

  • Welder 

  • Radiologist

Training Session 

2026-27

Application Mode 

Online

Application Start Date 

August 8, 2026 

Last Date to Apply 

September 7, 2026 

Official Website

pb.icf.gov.in

ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as set by the authorities. Check out the detailed eligibility conditions below.

Particulars 

Details 

Educational Qualification  

  • Candidates must  have passed Class 10 or its equivalent examination with at least 50% marks from a recognised board. 

  • They should also possess the relevant ITI certificate in the concerned trade from an institute recognised by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). 

Age Limit 

  • For ITI candidates minimum age should be 15 years and maximum age should not exceed 24 years  

  • For Non ITI candidates candidates minimum age should be 15 years and maximum age should not exceed 22 years 

Candidates should check the detailed official notification for trade wise educational qualifications and other eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

How to Apply for ICF ACT Apprentice Recruitment 2026 ?

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the ICF Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026-

  • Visit the official ICF website at pb.icf.gov.in

  • On the homepage visit the recruitment section

  • Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2026-27 

  • Complete the online registration by entering the required details.

  • Fill the application form with personal and educational information.

  • Upload documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fees.

  • Review all the details once  before submitting it.

  • Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

For more details refer to the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 18:56 IST

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