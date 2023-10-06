ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) offers Economic Applications as a group 3 subject for 10th-class students. The subject code for the paper is 87. The aim of the course is to familiarise students with the basic concepts of economics and economic phenomena, to develop their analytical skills and to provide students with hands-on experience in analysing economic problems that they normally come across. Students must have complete information about the course structure, question paper pattern and evaluation process while they prepare for the exam. Hence, we have compiled here the complete overview of the curriculum ranging from the marking scheme to question paper pattern.

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam 2024 Overview

Specifics Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website www.cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject Economic Applications Medium English Time Duration 2 Hours Theory Paper 100 Marks Internal Assessment 100 Marks Total Marks 100

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Economic Applications Theory paper 100 Internal Assessment 100 Weightage Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50% Time allowed 2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write) Number of parts 2 (Part 1 and Part 2) Part 1 Compulsory (40 marks) Part 2 Answer any 4 (60 Marks)

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Economic Applications

Examiner Marks Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher) 50 External Examiner 50 Total: 20 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Question Paper 2024 Structure Pattern

Section A (Compulsory) Question 1 - 20 Marks MCQs Question 2 - 10 Marks Short-answer type questions Question 3 - 10 Marks Short-answer type questions Section B (Attempt any 4) Question 4 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers Question 5 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers Question 6 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers Question 7 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers Question 8 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers Question 9 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers