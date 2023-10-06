Explainer

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Paper Pattern 2024: Get here ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications marking scheme and question paper pattern for the board exam 2024.

Get here detailed ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) offers Economic Applications as a group 3 subject for 10th-class students. The subject code for the paper is 87. The aim of the course is to familiarise students with the basic concepts of economics and economic phenomena, to develop their analytical skills and to provide students with hands-on experience in analysing economic problems that they normally come across. Students must have complete information about the course structure, question paper pattern and evaluation process while they prepare for the exam. Hence, we have compiled here the complete overview of the curriculum ranging from the marking scheme to question paper pattern. 

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam 2024 Overview

Specifics

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

Official Website

www.cisce.org

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)

Class 

10

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Economic Applications 

Medium

English

Time Duration

2 Hours

Theory Paper

100 Marks

Internal Assessment

100 Marks

Total Marks

100

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name

Economic Applications 

Theory paper

100 

Internal Assessment

100

Weightage

Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50%

Time allowed

2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)

Number of parts

2 (Part 1 and Part 2)

Part 1

Compulsory (40 marks)

Part 2 

Answer any 4 (60 Marks)

 

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Economic Applications

Examiner

Marks

Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)

50

External Examiner

50

Total: 20 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Question Paper 2024 Structure Pattern 

Section A 

(Compulsory)

Question 1 - 20 Marks

MCQs

Question 2 - 10 Marks

Short-answer type questions

Question 3 - 10 Marks

Short-answer type questions

Section B

(Attempt any 4)

Question 4 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Question 5 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Question 6 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Question 7 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Question 8 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Question 9 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers

Important ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Study Material

