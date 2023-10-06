ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) offers Economic Applications as a group 3 subject for 10th-class students. The subject code for the paper is 87. The aim of the course is to familiarise students with the basic concepts of economics and economic phenomena, to develop their analytical skills and to provide students with hands-on experience in analysing economic problems that they normally come across. Students must have complete information about the course structure, question paper pattern and evaluation process while they prepare for the exam. Hence, we have compiled here the complete overview of the curriculum ranging from the marking scheme to question paper pattern.
ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam 2024 Overview
Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
www.cisce.org
|
Exam
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Economic Applications
|
Medium
|
English
|
Time Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
100 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
100 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Economic Applications
|
Theory paper
|
100
|
Internal Assessment
|
100
|
Weightage
|
Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50%
|
Time allowed
|
2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)
|
Number of parts
|
2 (Part 1 and Part 2)
|
Part 1
|
Compulsory (40 marks)
|
Part 2
|
Answer any 4 (60 Marks)
ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment
Internal Assessment carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.
Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Economic Applications
|
Examiner
|
Marks
|
Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)
|
50
|
External Examiner
|
50
|
Total: 20 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Economic Applications Question Paper 2024 Structure Pattern
|
Section A
(Compulsory)
|
Question 1 - 20 Marks
|
MCQs
|
Question 2 - 10 Marks
|
Short-answer type questions
|
Question 3 - 10 Marks
|
Short-answer type questions
|
Section B
(Attempt any 4)
|
Question 4 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers
|
Question 5 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers
|
Question 6 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers
|
Question 7 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers
|
Question 8 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers
|
Question 9 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers