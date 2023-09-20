ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2024: The exam pattern for ICSE Mathematics reveals crucial exam-related details like format and number of questions, marks distribution and topic-wise weightage for 2024 board exams.

The ICSE Maths Exam Pattern 2024: Knowing the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam pattern for the 2024 board exams can help students to be prepared for the type of questions that will be asked and manage their time effectively during the exam. Moreover, by knowing the exam pattern, students can focus their preparation on the areas that are of high weightage, and avoid surprises on the day of the exam. This will help them to improve their chances of success.

Check ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Mathematics Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Marks for Theory Paper 80 Marks for Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 2.5 Hours

ICSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Format 2024

The ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper in 2024 board exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration and will carry 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be calculated on the basis of Internal Assessment.

The ICSE Class 10 Maths question paper will be broadly divided into two sections:

Section A (40 Marks): This section will consist of very short answer questions of 1 mark each. All questions will be compulsory.

Section B (40 Marks): This section will consist of 7 long answer questions, out of which students will have to answer 4 questions. Each question will carry 10 marks.

Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:

Internal Assessment

Internal assessment for ICSE Maths will carry 20 marks and will be based on the content and completion of the prescribed assignments for the session 2023-24.

The assignments are to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an External Examiner. The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will assess the assignments independently.

The marking scheme for internal and external assessments will be as follows:

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 Marks External Examiner 10 Marks

Important Topics for ICSE Maths Exam 2024

The theory paper will cover the following major topics in ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024:

Algebra

Geometry

Trigonometry

Mensuration

Statistics

The ICSE Class 10 Maths exam is an important one for students who are planning to pursue higher studies in science or engineering field. By following the aforementioned exam pattern, students can prepare for the exam effectively and improve their chances of success.