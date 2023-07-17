ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2024: Download Sample Paper PDF for Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

ICSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper: ICSE Specimen Paper for Class 10 Maths contains sample questions to help students understand the format of questions and marking scheme for Board Exam 2024. Download ICSE 10th Maths Specimen Paper 2024 here.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released specimen papers or sample papers of all subjects in class 10. The specimen papers are considered one of the most important resources for planning exam preparation strategy in the right way. So, students must analyse the latest specimen papers to know the paper pattern and format of questions suggested by CISCE for the year-end board examinations.

In this article, we have presented the ICSE Specimen Paper for Class 10 Maths that must be referred to for knowing the exam pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming ICSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2024.

ICSE 2024 Examination Question Paper of Mathematics will have a total of 10 questions with sub-questions, the marking scheme for which has been mentioned in the sample paper. Students will be allowed to complete the paper in two and a half hours.

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2024

The ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam will have a blend of objective and subjective questions. There will be an increased weightage of critical and higher order thinking skill based questions. The detailed exam pattern can be known below:

Total Marks: 80 Internal Assessment: 20 Duration of Paper: 2.5 hours

The question paper will be divided into two sections:

Section A: 40 marks, compulsory short answer questions

Section B: 40 marks, 7 questions, any 4 to be answered

To check the minute details on ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern, check the new sample paper released by the board for the CISCE Board Exam 2024.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2024

Section A

Question 1. Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)

Which of the following operation is possible?

(a) A – B

(b) A + B

(c) AB

(d) BA

(ii) If x2 + kx + 6 = (x − 2 )(x − 3) for all values of x, then the value of k is:

(a) – 5

(b) – 3

(c) – 2

(d) 5

(iii) A retailer purchased an item for ₹1500 from a wholesaler and sells it to a customer at 10% profit. The sales are intra-state and the rate of GST is 10%. The amount of GST paid by the customer:

(a) ₹15

(b) ₹30

(c) ₹150

(d) ₹165

(iv) If the roots of equation x2 − 6x + k = 0 are real and distinct, then value of k is:

(a) > –9

(b) > –6

(c) < 6

(d) < 9

(v) Which of the following is/are an Arithmetic Progression (A.P.)?

1.1, 4, 9, 16,……….

2.√3, 2√3, 3√3, 4√3,………

3.8, 6, 4, 2,………

(a) only 1.

(b) only 2.

(c) only 2. and 3.

(d) all 1., 2. and 3.

(vi) The table shows the values of x and y, where x is proportional to y.

What are the values of M and N?

(a) M = 4, N = 9

(b) M = 9, N = 3

(c) M = 9, N = 4

(d) M = 12, N =0

(vii) In the given diagram, ∆ ABC ~ ∆ PQR and AD/PS = 3/8. The value of AB : PQ is:

(a) 8 : 3

(b) 3 : 5

(c) 3 : 8

(d) 5 : 8

(viii) A right angle triangle shaped piece of hard board is rotated completely about its hypotenuse, as shown in the diagram. The solid so formed is always:

1.a single cone

2.a double cone

Which of the statement is valid?

(a) only 1.

(b) only 2.

(c) both 1. and 2.

(d) neither 1. nor 2.

(ix) Event A: The sun will rise from east tomorrow.

Event B: It will rain on Monday.

Event C: February month has 29 days in a leap year.

Which of the above event(s) has probability equal to 1?

(a) all events A, B and C

(b) both events A and B

(c) both events B and C

(d) both events A and C

(x) The three vertices of a scalene triangle are always equidistant from a fixed point.

The point is:

(a) Orthocentre of the triangle.

(b) Incentre of the triangle.

(c) Circumcentre of the triangle.

(d) Centroid of the triangle.

(xi) In a circle with radius R, the shortest distance between two parallel tangents is equal to∶

(a) R

(b) 2R

(c) 2πR

(d) πR

(xii) An observer at point E, which is at a certain distance from the lamp post AB, finds the angle of elevation of top of lamp post from positions C, D and E as α, β and γ. It is given that B, C, D and E are along a straight line.

Which of the following condition is satisfied?

(a) tanα > tan β

(b) tan β < tan γ

(c) tan γ > tan α

(d) tan α < tan β

(xiii) 1. Shares of company A, paying 12%, ₹100 shares are at ₹80.

2. Shares of company B, paying 12%, ₹100 shares at ₹100.

3. Shares of company C, paying 12%, ₹100 shares are at ₹120.

Shares of which company are at premium?

(a) Company A

(b) Company B

(c) Company C

(d) Company A and C

(xiv) Which of the following equation represent a line passing through origin?

(a) 3x – 2y + 5 = 0

(b) 2x – 3y = 0

(c) x = 5

(d) y = –6

(xv) For the given 25 variables: x 1 , x 2 , x 3 , … … … … … . x 25

Assertion (A): To find median of the given data, the variate needs to be arranged in ascending or descending order.

Reason (R): The median is the central most term of the arranged data.

(a) A is true, R is false

(b) A is false, R is true

(c) both A and R are true

(d) both A and R are false

Question 2

(i) Shown below is a horizontal water tank composed of a cylinder and two hemispheres. The tank is filled up to a height of 7 m. Find the surface area of the tank in contact with water. Use π = 22/7.

(ii) In a recurring deposit account for 2 years, the total amount deposited by a person is ₹ 9600. If the interest earned by him is one-twelfth of his total deposit, then find:

(a) the interest he earns.

(b) his monthly deposit.

(c) the rate of interest.

(iii) Find:

(a) (sinθ + cosecθ)2

(b) (cosθ + secθ)2

Using the above results prove the following trigonometry identity.

(sinθ + cosecθ)2 + (cosθ + secθ)2 = 7 + tan2θ + cot2θ

Question 3

(i) If a, b and c are in continued proportion, then prove that:

(ii) In the given diagram, O is the centre of circle circumscribing the ∆ABC. CD is perpendicular to chord AB. ∠OAC=32°. Find each of the unknown angles x, y and z.

(iii) Study the graph and answer each of the following:

(a) Name the curve plotted

(b) Total number of students

(c) The median marks

(d) Number of students scoring between 50 and 80 marks

You can check all questions of the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Specimen Paper 2024 by downloading the PDF copy of the paper from the following link:

Students are advised to start their preparations early and focus on all the topics mentioned in the ICSE Class 10 Syllabus of Mathematics. Practise solving previous year's question papers to get a good idea of the exam pattern and the type of questions that are asked in the board exam. This way, you will identify your strengths and weak areas, giving yourself space for improvement and performing well in the final exams.

