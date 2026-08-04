ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Access the ICSE Class 11 Elective English syllabus for the the 2026-27 examination cycle. Students who have opted for the subject can find an outline of the latest syllabus shared below, along with a download link for the syllabus PDF. Check the paper structure, and marks distribution from below.
ICSE Class 11 Syllabus: ICSE has released the Class 11 Elective English Syllabus for the 2026-27 academic cycle. The syllabus will help students prepare for the upcoming board examination. The elective paper offers detailed content to study literature. Students studying the Elective English paper aim to offer a deeper understanding of the literature part. The paper will be conducted for 3 hours and will carry 100 marks.
Check the detailed ICSE Class 11 Elective English syllabus shared below.
ICSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
Class 11 students can check the table shared below to gather key details about the ICSE exams.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Board Exam
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Conducted in February-March for Class 11
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Exam Paper Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Marks
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80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks)
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Subject
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Elective English (850)
ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27: Aims
Given below are aims set by the ICSE board for Class 11 Elective English. These aims help educators and students align with the learning objectives for the 2026-27 academic year. The major objectives such as understanding the basics of the English subject, along with developing skills around it.
1. To provide candidates with a wider course in Elective English than offered in the compulsory English paper.
2. To expose candidates to a deeper knowledge and appreciation of literary works in English.
ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download PDF
As per the ICSE Class 11 Elective English paper, it is divided into Paper I and Paper II. The theory paper carries 80 Marks, and project work carries 20 Marks. Students can find the outline of the syllabus, key concepts and topics to be covered for the board exams.
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Particualrs
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Description
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PAPER I (THEORY): 80 Marks
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Candidates will be compulsorily required to answer
questions based on Prose, Drama and Poetry.
For both Class XI & XII:
• There will be a choice between two of the
prescribed novels
• There will also be a choice between two of the
prescribed Drama (plays)
• The poems prescribed will however be
compulsory.
1. The questions in the paper will be broadly based
on the following categories:
(i) Prose
(ii) Drama
(iii) Poetry
The question may be character-based, incident
based, general broad based, theme based or
require critical evaluation.
2. Students will need to study and have a
knowledge of the following:
(a) Prose and Drama
(i) Life of the playwright and novelist and
important events therein.
(ii) Evaluation of characters and the roles
played by them in the text.
(iii)Description of each incident in the play
or novel and its significance.
(iv) Important themes and motifs of the text.
(v) Relationships between characters and
incidents.
(vi) Patterns and nuances of the text.
(vii) Fantasy and the supernatural.
(viii)Stylistic and narrative devices.
(ix) Students’ personal response to and
assessment of the novel/play.
(x) Humour, pathos, tragedy, sarcasm and
so on in the texts.
(xi) The novel/play in the context of
contemporary society.
(b) Poetry
(i) Different types of poems with their
characteristics and features:
(ii) All literary devices in detail and how to
recognize them:
(iii)A thorough knowledge of the poets’
lives and styles of writing.
(iv) Important themes of the poems.
(v) Patterns and nuances of the poems.
(vi) Fantasy and the supernatural if present
in any poem.
(vii) Symbolism and Imagery.
(viii)How to write a proper Critical
Evaluation / Appreciation, which must contain the following components:
Life of the poet and how it has impacted his/her style of writing
Autobiographical element in the poem
ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27: Prescribed Books
As per the ICSE board, here is a list of prescribed books for Class 11 Elective English paper;
I. Novel: Animal Farm : George Orwell
OR
From Heaven Lake: Vikram Seth
II. Drama: Twelve Angry Men: Reginald Rose
OR
The Importance of Being Earnest: Oscar Wilde
III. Poetry: Fireflies (A collection of poems)
The following poets and poems are to be studied:
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John Milton: Song on May Morning;
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When I consider how my light is spent (On His Blindness); From Paradise Lost; Book I –
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Satan’s speech (lines 242-270); From Paradise
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Lost Book IX - Eve’s lines (lines 733 – 785)
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Percy Bysshe Shelley: England in 1819; To a Skylark; The Cloud ; Autumn: A Dirge Thomas Hardy: Neutral Tones; The Man He Killed; The Going; The Convergence of the Twain
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William Butler Yeats: No Second Troy; Easter 1916; The Wild Swans at Coole; The
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Second Coming
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Wilfred Owen: Arms and the Boy; The Last Laugh; Anthem for Doomed Youth; Mental
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Cases
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Dylan Thomas: Death Shall Have No Dominion, Poem in October; Fern Hill; Do not go gentle into that good night
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Carol Ann Duffy: War Photographer; In Mrs Tilscher’s Class; History; Mrs Midas
ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27: Paper II
Elective English paper will be evaluated based on theory and project work. The paper II carries 20 marks and will be assessed by the school.
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The candidates will produce original, creative, critical/ analytical, insightful perspectives on any TWO of the texts (novel/ poetry/ drama – to be taken only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XI) that they have chosen to study.
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Candidates will be required to complete two projects:
A. One written assignment (800 to 1000 words) and
B. One Audio-visual (PPT) presentation (15 to 20 minutes duration)
A. The written assignment should be organised in the following manner:
1. The title of the assignment/ presentation should be in the form of a question that allows the candidate to explore and critically analyse the specified text(s).
2. The assignment should follow the structure given below:
• An introduction that states the reason for choosing that particular topic/ question and text. Teachers could assist by suggesting a list of questions.
• A brief description of the methods adopted – what did the candidate do to answer the research question?
• Results – What was the answer to the question? What were the candidate’s findings?
• Conclusion – A brief discussion on the significance of the project and the candidate’s own perspective / views on the question.
• Candidates should include a bibliography that mentions ALL the material that they referred to.
Check out the direct download link to access ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus PDF for 2026-27 cycle below.
ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
Students are advised to download the syllabus to save it for board preparation. The syllabus provided by the board ensures that students follow through the subject and study for the exam as required. It's also designed to strengthen subject knowledge among students.
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