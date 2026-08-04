ICSE Class 11 Elective English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

PAPER I (THEORY): 80 Marks

Candidates will be compulsorily required to answer questions based on Prose, Drama and Poetry. For both Class XI & XII: • There will be a choice between two of the prescribed novels • There will also be a choice between two of the prescribed Drama (plays) • The poems prescribed will however be compulsory. 1. The questions in the paper will be broadly based on the following categories: (i) Prose (ii) Drama (iii) Poetry The question may be character-based, incident based, general broad based, theme based or require critical evaluation. 2. Students will need to study and have a knowledge of the following: (a) Prose and Drama (i) Life of the playwright and novelist and important events therein. (ii) Evaluation of characters and the roles played by them in the text. (iii)Description of each incident in the play or novel and its significance. (iv) Important themes and motifs of the text. (v) Relationships between characters and incidents. (vi) Patterns and nuances of the text. (vii) Fantasy and the supernatural. (viii)Stylistic and narrative devices. (ix) Students’ personal response to and assessment of the novel/play. (x) Humour, pathos, tragedy, sarcasm and so on in the texts. (xi) The novel/play in the context of contemporary society. (b) Poetry (i) Different types of poems with their characteristics and features: lyric

sonnet – both Petrarchan (Italian) and Shakespearean

ballad

elegy

blank verse

free verse

narrative poetry

pastoral poetry

dramatic monologue

romantic poetry (ii) All literary devices in detail and how to recognize them: simile

metaphor

personification

apostrophe

alliteration

assonance

repetition

irony

imagery

enjambment

pun

contrast

climax and anti-climax

onomatopoeia

hyperbole

oxymoron

litotes

symbolism (iii)A thorough knowledge of the poets’ lives and styles of writing. (iv) Important themes of the poems. (v) Patterns and nuances of the poems. (vi) Fantasy and the supernatural if present in any poem. (vii) Symbolism and Imagery. (viii)How to write a proper Critical Evaluation / Appreciation, which must contain the following components: Life of the poet and how it has impacted his/her style of writing Autobiographical element in the poem Type of poem

Setting

Theme

Mood and atmosphere

Different levels of meaning in the poem, if any

Rhyme scheme and its significance

Symbolism

Imagery

Literary devices

The student’s own personal response to the poem.