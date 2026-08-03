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ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Round 1 Category-wise, Branch-wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 15:01 IST

MHT CET 2026 Round 1 cutoff rank is declared on August 2, 2026, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Appearing candidates can check the category and branch-wise closing rank shared below to figure out admission options at ICT (Institute of Chemical Technology,) Mumbai.

ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Round 1 Category-wise, Branch-wise Ranks
ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Round 1 Category-wise, Branch-wise Ranks

MH CET 2026: ICT Mumbai (Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga) for B.Tech programs has begun based on the MHT CET results. The CET Cell has released the 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks for B.Tech/B.E and other programs for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test 2026 results, candidates can register for admission to Food Engineering and Technology, Chemical Engineering, Polymer Engineering and Technology etc. Round 1 closing ranks offer admission under 485 to 14779 ranks for different categories (Open, OBC, SC and ST). 

From the category and branch-wise MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks shared below, candidates can guess admission options at ICT Mumbai. The ranks will also help estimate the seat allocation options during upcoming rounds. 

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: Open Category Closing Ranks 

As per the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff ranks, Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, and Technology appear as the most competitive branches among the other options. The admission during Round 1 for open category candidates closes at the 1579 rank. While Fibers and Textile Processing Technology was the least chosen option for B.Tech admission. 

At the Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, candidates can seek admission if they have secured ranks under 485 to 7505. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Chemical Engineering

GOPENS

1579

99.6314681

Dyestuff Technology

GOPENS

5809

98.6575619

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GOPENS

4829

98.8869054

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

GOPENS

485

99.9023611

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GOPENS

7505

98.2626354

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GOPENS

2269

99.4684566

Food Engineering and Technology

GOPENS

579

99.8789608

Surface Coating Technology

GOPENS

4345

99.0001766

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: OBC Category Closing Ranks 

OBC candidates can expect admission during the Round 1 counseling process under the 1468 closing rank. Food Engineering and Technology remain the top choice for candidates, followed by Chemical Engineering and Polymer Engineering and Technology. The least competitive branch is Dyestuff Technology. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Chemical Engineering

GOBCS

3793

99.1264191

Dyestuff Technology

GOBCS

9422

97.7989985

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GOBCS

5750

98.6704553

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GOBCS

15673

96.3494357

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GOBCS

4251

99.0203625

Food Engineering and Technology

GOBCS

1468

99.6868653

Surface Coating Technology

GOBCS

7334

98.302867

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: SC Category Closing Ranks 

As per Round 1 closing rank, SC category candidates who have secured ranks under 3144 can get into Food Engineering and Technology. The branch remains the most opted-for option for admission to B.Tech at ICT Mumbai, while Fibres and Textile Processing Technology seat admission closes at 28820 rank, offering a flexible option for candidates. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Chemical Engineering

GSCS

14592

96.5870307

Dyestuff Technology

GSCS

24637

94.1950375

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

GSCS

7170

98.4924834

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GSCS

28820

93.1663509

Polymer Engineering and Technology

GSCS

15465

96.389325

Food Engineering and Technology

GSCS

3144

99.3277927

Surface Coating Technology

GSCS

19102

95.4986174

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: ST Category Closing Ranks

For the SC category candidates, the seat allocation begins at 16201 for admission to Food Engineering and Technology. It is followed with Chemical Engineering, and Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Chemical Engineering

GSTS

48584

88.4219058

Dyestuff Technology

GSTS

147792

60.4816409

Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology

GSTS

57832

86.2039517

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

GSTS

8946

98.1066556

Fibres and Textile Processing Technology

GSTS

115907

70.9390112

Food Engineering and Technology

GSTS

16201

96.5548617

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 15:01 IST

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