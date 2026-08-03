ICT Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Check Round 1 Category-wise, Branch-wise Ranks
MHT CET 2026 Round 1 cutoff rank is declared on August 2, 2026, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Appearing candidates can check the category and branch-wise closing rank shared below to figure out admission options at ICT (Institute of Chemical Technology,) Mumbai.
MH CET 2026: ICT Mumbai (Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga) for B.Tech programs has begun based on the MHT CET results. The CET Cell has released the 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks for B.Tech/B.E and other programs for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test 2026 results, candidates can register for admission to Food Engineering and Technology, Chemical Engineering, Polymer Engineering and Technology etc. Round 1 closing ranks offer admission under 485 to 14779 ranks for different categories (Open, OBC, SC and ST).
From the category and branch-wise MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks shared below, candidates can guess admission options at ICT Mumbai. The ranks will also help estimate the seat allocation options during upcoming rounds.
ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: Open Category Closing Ranks
As per the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff ranks, Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, and Technology appear as the most competitive branches among the other options. The admission during Round 1 for open category candidates closes at the 1579 rank. While Fibers and Textile Processing Technology was the least chosen option for B.Tech admission.
At the Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, candidates can seek admission if they have secured ranks under 485 to 7505.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1579
|
99.6314681
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5809
|
98.6575619
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GOPENS
|
4829
|
98.8869054
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
485
|
99.9023611
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GOPENS
|
7505
|
98.2626354
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
2269
|
99.4684566
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GOPENS
|
579
|
99.8789608
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GOPENS
|
4345
|
99.0001766
ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: OBC Category Closing Ranks
OBC candidates can expect admission during the Round 1 counseling process under the 1468 closing rank. Food Engineering and Technology remain the top choice for candidates, followed by Chemical Engineering and Polymer Engineering and Technology. The least competitive branch is Dyestuff Technology.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3793
|
99.1264191
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GOBCS
|
9422
|
97.7989985
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GOBCS
|
5750
|
98.6704553
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GOBCS
|
15673
|
96.3494357
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GOBCS
|
4251
|
99.0203625
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GOBCS
|
1468
|
99.6868653
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GOBCS
|
7334
|
98.302867
ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: SC Category Closing Ranks
As per Round 1 closing rank, SC category candidates who have secured ranks under 3144 can get into Food Engineering and Technology. The branch remains the most opted-for option for admission to B.Tech at ICT Mumbai, while Fibres and Textile Processing Technology seat admission closes at 28820 rank, offering a flexible option for candidates.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
14592
|
96.5870307
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GSCS
|
24637
|
94.1950375
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
GSCS
|
7170
|
98.4924834
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GSCS
|
28820
|
93.1663509
|
Polymer Engineering and Technology
|
GSCS
|
15465
|
96.389325
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GSCS
|
3144
|
99.3277927
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
GSCS
|
19102
|
95.4986174
ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: ST Category Closing Ranks
For the SC category candidates, the seat allocation begins at 16201 for admission to Food Engineering and Technology. It is followed with Chemical Engineering, and Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Chemical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
48584
|
88.4219058
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
GSTS
|
147792
|
60.4816409
|
Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology
|
GSTS
|
57832
|
86.2039517
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
GSTS
|
8946
|
98.1066556
|
Fibres and Textile Processing Technology
|
GSTS
|
115907
|
70.9390112
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
GSTS
|
16201
|
96.5548617
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