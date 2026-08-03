MH CET 2026: ICT Mumbai (Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga) for B.Tech programs has begun based on the MHT CET results. The CET Cell has released the 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks for B.Tech/B.E and other programs for admission to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test 2026 results, candidates can register for admission to Food Engineering and Technology, Chemical Engineering, Polymer Engineering and Technology etc. Round 1 closing ranks offer admission under 485 to 14779 ranks for different categories (Open, OBC, SC and ST). From the category and branch-wise MHT CET 2026 Round 1 closing ranks shared below, candidates can guess admission options at ICT Mumbai. The ranks will also help estimate the seat allocation options during upcoming rounds.

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: Open Category Closing Ranks As per the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff ranks, Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, and Technology appear as the most competitive branches among the other options. The admission during Round 1 for open category candidates closes at the 1579 rank. While Fibers and Textile Processing Technology was the least chosen option for B.Tech admission. At the Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai, candidates can seek admission if they have secured ranks under 485 to 7505. Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Chemical Engineering GOPENS 1579 99.6314681 Dyestuff Technology GOPENS 5809 98.6575619 Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology GOPENS 4829 98.8869054 Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology GOPENS 485 99.9023611 Fibres and Textile Processing Technology GOPENS 7505 98.2626354 Polymer Engineering and Technology GOPENS 2269 99.4684566 Food Engineering and Technology GOPENS 579 99.8789608 Surface Coating Technology GOPENS 4345 99.0001766

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: OBC Category Closing Ranks OBC candidates can expect admission during the Round 1 counseling process under the 1468 closing rank. Food Engineering and Technology remain the top choice for candidates, followed by Chemical Engineering and Polymer Engineering and Technology. The least competitive branch is Dyestuff Technology. Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Chemical Engineering GOBCS 3793 99.1264191 Dyestuff Technology GOBCS 9422 97.7989985 Oil,Oleochemicals and Surfactants Technology GOBCS 5750 98.6704553 Fibres and Textile Processing Technology GOBCS 15673 96.3494357 Polymer Engineering and Technology GOBCS 4251 99.0203625 Food Engineering and Technology GOBCS 1468 99.6868653 Surface Coating Technology GOBCS 7334 98.302867

ICT Mumbai Round 1 CutOff 2026: SC Category Closing Ranks As per Round 1 closing rank, SC category candidates who have secured ranks under 3144 can get into Food Engineering and Technology. The branch remains the most opted-for option for admission to B.Tech at ICT Mumbai, while Fibres and Textile Processing Technology seat admission closes at 28820 rank, offering a flexible option for candidates. Branch Name Category Cutoff Rank Percentile Chemical Engineering GSCS 14592 96.5870307 Dyestuff Technology GSCS 24637 94.1950375 Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology GSCS 7170 98.4924834 Fibres and Textile Processing Technology GSCS 28820 93.1663509 Polymer Engineering and Technology GSCS 15465 96.389325 Food Engineering and Technology GSCS 3144 99.3277927 Surface Coating Technology GSCS 19102 95.4986174