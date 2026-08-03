Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 275 Vacancies, Apply Online Direct Link

Key Points Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment closes today, August 3, 2026, for 275 posts.

Applications for the June 2027 course commenced on June 25, 2026.

Eligible unmarried male/female candidates apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Navy will close the online application process for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment 2026 today, August 3, 2026 for the June 2027 Course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. The online application process commenced on June 25, 2026 and the last date to submit applications was July 27, 2026. The deadline was further extended to August 3, 2026. Eligible and interested unmarried male and female candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 SSC Officer vacancies across various branches, including Executive, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller, Education and Technical posts. Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

The online application link for Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 will be active till 11:59 PM on August 2, 2026 Candidates who have not applied for the officer level entry must visit the official Indian Navy website and submit the application form after filling the required details and uploading relevant documents. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below. Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Apply LInk Click Here Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026 Click Here Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Overview The Indian Navy is conducting this recruitment drive to fill SSC Officer posts across branches. The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, followed by the Services Selection Board interview and a medical examination. Candidates who complete all stages will be granted a Short Service Commission for a period of 12 years which may be extended by up to 2 years based on service requirements and individual performance. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Navy Post Name SSC Officer Number of Vacancies 275 Course Commencement June 2027 Mode of Application Online Registration Start Date June 25, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online August 3, 2026 Selection Process Shortlisting

SSB Interview

Medical Examination Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown A total of 275 vacancies have been announced by the Indian Navy to recruit officers for Service Commission (SSC) across various branches and cadres. Check the detailed branch wise vacancy distribution given below: Branch/Cadre No of Vacancies Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre} 90 Pilot 25 Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers) 18 Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 15 Logistics 10 Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre(NAIC) 14 Education 13 Engineering Branch {General Service(GS)} 24 Submarine Tech Engineering 8 Electrical Branch {General Service(GS)} 32 Submarine Tech Electrical 8 Naval Constructor 18 Grand Total 275