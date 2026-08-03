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Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 275 Vacancies, Apply Online Direct Link

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 06:07 IST

The Indian Navy will close the SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 application process today August 3, 2026 for 275 vacancies across multiple branches. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply online through the official website. The selection process includes shortlisting, SSB interview and medical examination.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 275 Vacancies, Apply Online Direct Link
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 275 Vacancies, Apply Online Direct Link

Key Points

  • Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment closes today, August 3, 2026, for 275 posts.
  • Applications for the June 2027 course commenced on June 25, 2026.
  • Eligible unmarried male/female candidates apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Navy will close the online application process for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment 2026 today, August 3, 2026 for the June 2027 Course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. The online application process commenced on June 25, 2026 and the last date to submit applications was July 27, 2026. The deadline was further extended to August 3, 2026. Eligible and interested unmarried male and female candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 SSC Officer vacancies across various branches, including Executive, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller, Education  and Technical posts. 

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

The online application link for Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2026 will be active till 11:59 PM on August 2, 2026 Candidates who have not applied for the officer level entry must visit the official Indian Navy website and submit the application form after filling the required details and uploading relevant documents. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Apply LInk 

        Click Here

Indian Navy SSC Notification  2026

        Click Here

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Overview 

The Indian Navy is conducting this recruitment drive to fill SSC Officer posts across branches. The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, followed by the Services Selection Board  interview and a medical examination. Candidates who complete all stages will be granted a Short Service Commission for a period of 12 years which may be extended by up to 2 years based on service requirements and individual performance. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment in the table below. 

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body

Indian Navy 

Post Name

SSC Officer 

Number of  Vacancies 

275

Course Commencement 

June 2027

Mode of Application

Online 

Registration Start Date 

June 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

August 3, 2026 

Selection Process 

  • Shortlisting

  • SSB Interview

  •  Medical Examination 

Official Website 

joinindiannavy.gov.in 

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown

A total of 275 vacancies have been announced by the Indian Navy to recruit officers for  Service Commission (SSC) across various branches and cadres. Check the detailed branch wise vacancy distribution given below:

Branch/Cadre

No of Vacancies

Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}

90

Pilot

25

Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers)

18

Air Traffic Controller (ATC)

15

Logistics

10

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre(NAIC)

14

Education

13

Engineering Branch {General Service(GS)}

24

Submarine Tech Engineering

8

Electrical Branch {General Service(GS)}

32

Submarine Tech Electrical

8

Naval Constructor 

18

Grand Total 

275

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the online application process-

  • Go to the official Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

  • On the homepage click on the link “Online application window for SSC (various entries) Jun 27 Course”

  • Register by entering email ID and mobile number.

  • Enter your personal and educational details.

  • Upload  photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Check details once before the final submission of your form.

  • Submit the application form and save for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 06:07 IST

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