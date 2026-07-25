Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 3 for 275 Posts – Direct Link Here

Key Points Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment deadline extended to August 3, 2026.

275 SSC Officer vacancies for June 2027 course at Indian Naval Academy.

Online applications for eligible candidates began on June 25, 2026.

The Indian Navy has extended the last date to register online for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment for June 2027 Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible unmarried men and women candidates can now apply till August 3, 2026 through the official portal at join indiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive will fill 275 SSC Officer vacancies in various branches such as Executive, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller Education and Technical level posts. The official notification for this recruitment was released on June 23, 2026 with the online application process starting from June 25, 2026. This provides a chance for those who want to join indian navy as commissioned officers. Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for SSC Officer Entry courses commencing in June 2027 at the Indian Naval Academy. Candidates must ensure that they meet educational qualifications and age criteria before applying. The application process is online and no offline forms will be accepted. Check the direct link to apply given in the table below. Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Apply LInk Click Here Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026 Click Here Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The Indian Navy will recruit candidates for the SSC Officer posts. Selection will be based on shortlisting followed by the SSB interview process and medical examination. Those selected will be granted Short Service Commission for 12 years which can be extended by a maximum 02 years, subject to service requirement and performance. Check the key highlights of this recruitment in the table given below-

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Indian Navy Post Name SSC Officer Total Vacancies 275 Course Commencement June 2027 Application Mode Online Registration Start Date June 25, 2026 Last Date to Apply August 3, 2026 (Extended) Selection Process Shortlisting

SSB Interview

Medical Examination Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026 Vacancies Distribution The Indian Navy has announced a total of 275 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers across different branches and cadres. Candidates can check the detailed branch wise vacancy distribution in the table provided below- Branch/Cadre Total Posts Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre} 90 Pilot 25 Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers) 18 Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 15 Logistics 10 Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre(NAIC) 14 Education 13 Engineering Branch {General Service(GS)} 24 Submarine Tech Engineering 8 Electrical Branch {General Service(GS)} 32 Submarine Tech Electrical 8 Naval Constructor 18