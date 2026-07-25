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Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 3 for 275 Posts – Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:30 IST

The Indian Navy has extended the online application process for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for the June 2027 course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates can now apply online till August 3, 2026. Check all the details here.  

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 3 for 275 Posts – Direct Link Here
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 3 for 275 Posts – Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment deadline extended to August 3, 2026.
  • 275 SSC Officer vacancies for June 2027 course at Indian Naval Academy.
  • Online applications for eligible candidates began on June 25, 2026.

The Indian Navy has extended the last date to register online for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment for June 2027 Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible unmarried men and women candidates can now apply till August 3, 2026 through the official portal at join indiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive will fill 275 SSC Officer vacancies in various branches such as Executive, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller Education and Technical level posts. 

The official notification for this recruitment was released on June 23, 2026 with the online application process starting from June 25, 2026. This provides a chance for those who want to join indian navy as commissioned officers.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for SSC Officer Entry courses commencing in June 2027 at the Indian Naval Academy. Candidates must ensure that they meet educational qualifications and age criteria before applying. The application process is online and no offline forms will be accepted. Check the direct link to apply given in the table below.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Apply LInk 

        Click Here

Indian Navy SSC Notification  2026

        Click Here

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights 

The Indian Navy will recruit candidates for the SSC Officer posts. Selection will be based on shortlisting followed by the SSB interview process and medical examination. Those selected will be granted Short Service Commission for 12 years which can be extended by a maximum 02 years, subject to service requirement and performance. Check the key highlights of this recruitment in the table given below-

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Authority 

Indian Navy 

Post Name

SSC Officer 

Total Vacancies 

275

Course Commencement 

June 2027

Application Mode 

Online 

Registration Start Date 

June 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply

August 3, 2026 (Extended)

Selection Process 

  • Shortlisting

  • SSB Interview

  •  Medical Examination 

Official Website 

joinindiannavy.gov.in 

Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026 Vacancies Distribution 

The Indian Navy has announced a total of 275 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers across different branches and cadres. Candidates can check the detailed branch wise vacancy distribution in the table provided below-

Branch/Cadre

Total Posts

Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}

90

Pilot

25

Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers)

18

Air Traffic Controller (ATC)

15

Logistics

10

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre(NAIC)

14

Education

13

Engineering Branch {General Service(GS)}

24

Submarine Tech Engineering

8

Electrical Branch {General Service(GS)}

32

Submarine Tech Electrical

8

Naval Constructor 

18

Steps to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

  • On the homepage you will find a link that states “Online application window for SSC (various entries) Jun 27 Course”, click on it.

  • Register using an email ID and mobile number.

  • Enter personal, educational and communication details as required.

  • Upload  photograph, signature and other necessary documents.

  • Review details once before final submission.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download and save for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 13:30 IST

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