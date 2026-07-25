Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 3 for 275 Posts – Direct Link Here
The Indian Navy has extended the online application process for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for the June 2027 course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates can now apply online till August 3, 2026. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment deadline extended to August 3, 2026.
- 275 SSC Officer vacancies for June 2027 course at Indian Naval Academy.
- Online applications for eligible candidates began on June 25, 2026.
The Indian Navy has extended the last date to register online for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Recruitment for June 2027 Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Eligible unmarried men and women candidates can now apply till August 3, 2026 through the official portal at join indiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive will fill 275 SSC Officer vacancies in various branches such as Executive, Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer, Air Traffic Controller Education and Technical level posts.
The official notification for this recruitment was released on June 23, 2026 with the online application process starting from June 25, 2026. This provides a chance for those who want to join indian navy as commissioned officers.
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for SSC Officer Entry courses commencing in June 2027 at the Indian Naval Academy. Candidates must ensure that they meet educational qualifications and age criteria before applying. The application process is online and no offline forms will be accepted. Check the direct link to apply given in the table below.
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Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Apply LInk
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Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026
Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The Indian Navy will recruit candidates for the SSC Officer posts. Selection will be based on shortlisting followed by the SSB interview process and medical examination. Those selected will be granted Short Service Commission for 12 years which can be extended by a maximum 02 years, subject to service requirement and performance. Check the key highlights of this recruitment in the table given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Navy
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Post Name
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SSC Officer
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Total Vacancies
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275
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Course Commencement
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June 2027
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Start Date
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June 25, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 3, 2026 (Extended)
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy SSC Notification 2026 Vacancies Distribution
The Indian Navy has announced a total of 275 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers across different branches and cadres. Candidates can check the detailed branch wise vacancy distribution in the table provided below-
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Branch/Cadre
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Total Posts
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Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}
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90
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Pilot
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25
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Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers)
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18
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Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
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15
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Logistics
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10
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Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre(NAIC)
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14
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Education
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13
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Engineering Branch {General Service(GS)}
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24
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Submarine Tech Engineering
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8
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Electrical Branch {General Service(GS)}
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32
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Submarine Tech Electrical
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8
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Naval Constructor
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18
Steps to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official Indian Navy website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find a link that states “Online application window for SSC (various entries) Jun 27 Course”, click on it.
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Register using an email ID and mobile number.
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Enter personal, educational and communication details as required.
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Upload photograph, signature and other necessary documents.
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Review details once before final submission.
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Submit the application form.
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Download and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.