ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Released; Check Complete Schedule, Download at isro.gov.in

Key Points ISRO Recruitment 2026 exam for various posts is set for 21 September 2026.

Admit cards will be released on the official website a few days before the exam.

The exam will be a written test with objective-type questions and negative marking.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam Date: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the exam date for various posts, including Assistant, UDC, Stenographer, and JPA. According to the latest update, the ISRO exam 2026 will be conducted on 21 September 2026. Lakhs of candidates who applied for these posts have been eagerly waiting for this announcement. This exam is one of the most important recruitment opportunities for candidates seeking a government job in a premier scientific organisation. In this article, we will cover the complete exam schedule, exam pattern, and other important details that candidates need to know before appearing for the exam. ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam in the table given below:

Particulars Details Organisation Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Posts Assistant, UDC, Stenographer, JPA Category Government Job Recruitment Exam Date 21 September 2026 Exam Mode Written/CBT Purpose To recruit eligible candidates for various administrative posts Official Website isro.gov.in ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam Schedule ISRO has officially announced 21 September 2026 as the exam date for Assistant, UDC, Stenographer, and JPA posts. Candidates who submitted their applications within the deadline are eligible to appear for this examination. The exam will be conducted in a single shift at various centres across India, as decided by the organisation. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official ISRO website regularly for updates regarding the admit card release date, exam city intimation slip, and any changes to the schedule announced closer to the exam date.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Admit Card The ISRO Admit Card 2026 will be released on the official website a few days before the exam date. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Assistant, UDC, Stenographer, and JPA posts will be able to download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and necessary instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre, as entry without it will not be permitted. ISRO Recruitment 2026 Exam Pattern The ISRO exam will be conducted in a written test format, consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The paper generally covers sections such as General English, General Knowledge/Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Depending on the post applied for, there may be additional post-specific sections, such as skill tests for Stenographer candidates. The exam carries negative marking for incorrect answers, so candidates are advised to attempt questions carefully. The total duration of the exam and exact marks distribution will be confirmed as per the official notification.