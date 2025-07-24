JIPMAT Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

JIPMAT Syllabus 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Bodh Gaya and Jammu. The notification for the JIPMAT 2026 exam will be released in the coming months. Candidates aspiring for this entrance exam must begin their preparation at the earliest to ensure balanced coverage of the JIPMAT syllabus. The question paper for this entrance exam typically comprises 100 MCQs from three subjects, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. Scroll down for the detailed JIPMAT 2026 syllabus and exam pattern based on the previous year's notification, along with the best books and tips to excel in the entrance exam.
JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the syllabus in the official JIPMAT notification PDF. As the notification is not yet released, candidates can check the previous year's information bulletin to understand the exam requirements. Here are the key highlights of the JIPMAT syllabus shared below for reference purposes:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Name
|
Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Purpose
|
Admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Number of Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 (Expected)
Candidates must review the JIPMAT exam pattern to identify the paper format, structure, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The entrance exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks. The exam duration shall be 150 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark shall be deducted for a wrong answer. Here is the detailed JIPMAT 2026 exam pattern shared below based on the previous year's notification:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
33
|
132
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
33
|
132
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
34
|
136
|
Total
|
100
|
400
JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 PDF
Having free access to the JIPMAT syllabus PDF can help you build an exam-oriented strategy for every subject. It helps you to focus on important chapters and practice them well. Get the direct link to download the JIPMAT 2026 syllabus PDF on this page.
JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected)
The JIPMAT 2026 syllabus is primarily divided into three sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. Candidates must clear the basics and master advanced topics across all sections to increase their chances of success in the entrance exam. Let’s discuss the subject-wise JIPMAT syllabus shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.
JIPMAT Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
Quantitative Aptitude section aims to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge and application of various fundamentals up to class 10 Mathematics. Given below are the important topics for the Quant section for reference purposes:
-
Algebra
-
Square Root and Cube Root
-
Simple Equations
-
Data Interpretation
-
Averages
-
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
-
Percentage
-
Time and Work
-
Profit and Loss
-
HCF and LCM
-
Geometry
-
Numbers
-
Time and Distance
-
Mixtures and Alligations, etc.
JIPMAT Syllabus for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section is designed to assess a candidate’s ability to interpret from the provided dataset and their reasoning ability. Mentioned below are the important topics for the DI & LR section for reference purposes:
-
Blood Relations
-
Data Arrangement
-
Data Structures
-
Clocks and Calendars
-
Syllogism
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Puzzles
-
Series
-
Statements
-
Pie Charts
-
Assumptions
-
Seating Arrangement
-
Venn Diagram
-
Proposition
-
Sets & Caselets
-
Direction Sense
-
Family Tree
-
Tables
-
Bars & Line Graphs
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Binary Logic, etc
JIPMAT Syllabus for Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension section evaluates the candidate’s basic knowledge of the English language and checks their ability to comprehend, interpret and infer from the provided passage. Given below are the important topics for the VARC section for reference purposes:
-
Grammar
-
Antonyms
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Articles
-
Error Spotting
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Vocabulary
-
Proper Usage of Words
-
Sentence Corrections
-
Synonyms
-
Para Jumbles
-
Preposition, etc
How to Cover JIPMAT Syllabus 2026?
Acing the JIPMAT exam is no cakewalk, but it is still achievable with the right guidance, strategy, and resources. Here are the highly recommended JIPMAT preparation tips and tricks to excel in the entrance exam:
-
Analyse the JIPMAT syllabus carefully to learn about relevant topics.
-
Use the expert-recommended books to master concepts.
-
Solve unlimited questions from mock tests and previous papers to enhance your preparation.
-
Maintain short notes for quick revision of topics.
Best Books for JIPMAT Syllabus 2026
Candidates must select the right set of books to cover the vast JIPMAT syllabus and get enough time to practice questions from every topic. Here is the list of the best JIPMAT books for effective preparation:
-
Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi
-
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
-
A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation