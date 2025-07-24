JIPMAT Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

JIPMAT Syllabus 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Bodh Gaya and Jammu. The notification for the JIPMAT 2026 exam will be released in the coming months. Candidates aspiring for this entrance exam must begin their preparation at the earliest to ensure balanced coverage of the JIPMAT syllabus. The question paper for this entrance exam typically comprises 100 MCQs from three subjects, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. Scroll down for the detailed JIPMAT 2026 syllabus and exam pattern based on the previous year's notification, along with the best books and tips to excel in the entrance exam.

JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 Highlights The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the syllabus in the official JIPMAT notification PDF. As the notification is not yet released, candidates can check the previous year's information bulletin to understand the exam requirements. Here are the key highlights of the JIPMAT syllabus shared below for reference purposes: Particular Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) Exam Level National Level Purpose Admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT) Number of Questions 100 MCQs Negative Marking Yes JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 (Expected) Candidates must review the JIPMAT exam pattern to identify the paper format, structure, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The entrance exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks. The exam duration shall be 150 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark shall be deducted for a wrong answer. Here is the detailed JIPMAT 2026 exam pattern shared below based on the previous year's notification:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Aptitude 33 132 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 33 132 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 34 136 Total 100 400 JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 PDF Having free access to the JIPMAT syllabus PDF can help you build an exam-oriented strategy for every subject. It helps you to focus on important chapters and practice them well. Get the direct link to download the JIPMAT 2026 syllabus PDF on this page. JIPMAT Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected) The JIPMAT 2026 syllabus is primarily divided into three sections, i.e. Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. Candidates must clear the basics and master advanced topics across all sections to increase their chances of success in the entrance exam. Let’s discuss the subject-wise JIPMAT syllabus shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation.

JIPMAT Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude section aims to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge and application of various fundamentals up to class 10 Mathematics. Given below are the important topics for the Quant section for reference purposes: Algebra

Square Root and Cube Root

Simple Equations

Data Interpretation

Averages

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Percentage

Time and Work

Profit and Loss

HCF and LCM

Geometry

Numbers

Time and Distance

Mixtures and Alligations, etc.

JIPMAT Syllabus for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section is designed to assess a candidate’s ability to interpret from the provided dataset and their reasoning ability. Mentioned below are the important topics for the DI & LR section for reference purposes:

Blood Relations

Data Arrangement

Data Structures

Clocks and Calendars

Syllogism

Data Sufficiency

Puzzles

Series

Statements

Pie Charts

Assumptions

Seating Arrangement

Venn Diagram

Proposition

Sets & Caselets

Direction Sense

Family Tree

Tables

Bars & Line Graphs

Coding-Decoding

Binary Logic, etc JIPMAT Syllabus for Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension section evaluates the candidate’s basic knowledge of the English language and checks their ability to comprehend, interpret and infer from the provided passage. Given below are the important topics for the VARC section for reference purposes: Grammar

Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Articles

Error Spotting

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Proper Usage of Words

Sentence Corrections

Synonyms

Para Jumbles

Preposition, etc