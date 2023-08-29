JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 69 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is recruiting for the 69 Civil Judge posts. Check notification link, eligibility, how to apply and others.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the 69 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 17, 2023 through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree in Law from a university established with additional eligibility as given on the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts will be done on the basis of four stages round including preliminary objective type/screening test, main, viva voce and physical fitness test. Preliminary exam will be held on October 8, 2023 whereas mains exam will be held from November 8 to 11, 2023.



JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before September 17, 2023.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Level

Civil Judge (Junior Division): (27700- 770-33090-920- 40450-1080-44770)



JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Detail

A total of 69 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched by JKPSC against the Notification No-38 -PSC (DR-P) of 2023.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Name of posts Civil Judge (Junior Division) Number of posts 69 Application process Online Last date to apply September 17, 2023 Job types Govt jobs Official website https://jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have Bachelor’s in Law from of a University established, or A Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a member of the faculty of Advocates in Scotland or any other equivalent law degree recognized by the Government of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 1st Jan 2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 35 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



How To Download JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.