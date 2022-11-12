JKSSB JE Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is hiring 1045 Junior Engineers. Candidates can check eligibility, salary, how to apply and other details below.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is inviting online application forms from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre Posts including Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) from 21 November 2022. The application link will be available on www.jkssb.nic.in till 20 December 2022.

Candidates holding a Diploma in Engineering and whose age is not more than 40 years are eligible to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022. JKSSB is filling 1045 vacancies of which 855 are for Civil Engineers and the remaining 190 for Mechanical Engineers. More details can be checked in the article below:

JKSSB JE Vacancy Details

Post Name Department Vacancies Junior Engineer (Civil) PWD 855 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) PWD 190 Total 1045

JKSSB JE Salary

Rs. Level6 (35400- 112400

Eligibility Criteria for JKSSB JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

JE Civil - 3 years diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized institute/Indian university degree in civil engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) INDIA.

JE Mechanical - 3 years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government recognized institute/Indian university degree in Mechanical engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) INDIA

JKSSB JE Age Limit:

OM - 40 years

SC - 43 years

ST - 43 years

RBA - 43 years

ALC/IB - 43 years

EWS - 43 years

PSP - 43 years

Social Caste - 43 years

Physically Challenged Person - 42 years

Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years

JKSSB JE Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit obtained by candidates in the Objective Type Multiple Choice Examination only.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV).

How to Apply for JKSSB JE Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official JKSSB’s Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in and click on the “Candidate Registration” link. After registration, click on “Candidate Login” Once successful Login, you check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to the Post applied.” Fill the information and click on “SAVE & CONTINUE”. Upload recent photograph and signature Pay Application Fee

JKSSB JE Application Fee

General - Rs.550/-

SC, ST, PwD & EWS Categories - Rs. 450/-

JKSSB JE Notification Download