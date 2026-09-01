JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 at jkssb.nic.in, Download Inspector, SFW, Wildlife Guard And Others Hall Ticket Link shortly
JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker tomorrow i.e. on September 02, 2026. The Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) is scheduled to be held from September 07, 2026 onwards. Check all details here.
JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker tomorrow i.e. on September 02, 2026. The Board is all set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test for the above posts from September 07, 2026 onwards. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker tomorrow i.e. on September 02, 2026. The Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test for the above posts from September 07, 2026 onwards. Candidates can download their E-Admit Cards from the official JKSSB website starting September 2, 2026, using their email ID and date of birth. If a candidate faces download issues, they must approach the board with application and fee proof at least two days before the examination.
JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. ONce released, you will get here the direct link to download the hall ticket. Candidates must submit their signed admit cards to the invigilation staff on the day of the test, and they are advised to monitor the official website for ongoing updates.
jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Wildlife Guard PET 2026 Overview
Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched recruitment drive for the posts of Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant and Social Forestry Worker across the state. The Board is all set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Walking Test for the above posts from September 07, 2026 onwards. The details related to the recruitment drive are given in the table below
|Particular
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|Department
|Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, J&K
|Posts
|Inspector (FPF), Wildlife Guard, FPF Guard, Field Assistant, Social Forestry Worker
|Advertisement Notification No.
|03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022
|Item Nos.
|84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 185, 186, 189, 190, 592, 593, 594, 605, 606
|Type of Examination
|Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET)
|PST/PET Venue
|Jammu and Srinagar
|Admit Card Release Date
|September 2, 2026
|Official Website
|jkssb.nic.in
How To Download JKSSB PET Admit Card 2026?
Stepwise procedure to download JKSSB E-Admit Card is given below. You can download the hall ticket easily after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of JKSSB, i.e. www.jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, there will be a link to download an E-Admit Card.
- Enter log-in credentials, i.e. E-mail ID and Date of Birth.
- Username will be your E-mail ID & Password will be your DOB in DDMMYYY format.
- Click on the "View and Print E-Admit Card" button.
- Download and print your JKSSB Admit Card.
- Must bring a clear printed copy of E-Admit card on the day of examination.
JKSSB PET Schedule 2026: Follow The Guidelines
All those candidates who have successfully fulfilled the prescribed physical standards (PST) are eligible to participate in the Physical Endurance Test (PET) as per the selection process. Every candidate will have to present a Physical Fitness Certificate from a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) prior to commencing the PET as per the schedule mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are permitted to bring hydration drinks and light snacks in a backpack at the PET venue. But candidates will not be able to carry the mobile phones and electronic devices which are strictly prohibited at the exam venue.
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