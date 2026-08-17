JSSC CGL Exam 2026 Cancelled: CM Hemant Soren Accepts Students' Demands, Check Details Here

Key Points Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren canceled the entire JSSC CGL 2026 exam process.

Decision follows student protests & a Jan 2026 paper leak in the CGL exam.

Govt. to investigate alleged mistakes & irregularities dating back to 2014.

JSSC CGL Exam 2026 Cancelled: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a major decision for the JSSC-CGL exam candidates. The state cabinet decided to cancel the entire Jharkhand Combined Competitive Graduate Level (JCCCGL) process. This includes all activities linked to TDPL, such as examinations, results, and candidate selections. This move comes after students protested for weeks, demanding justice over alleged irregularities in the exam. The government also decided to investigate alleged mistakes and irregularities dating back to 2014. This decision brings relief to thousands of aspirants who had raised concerns about the exam process. Students had been pressing the government for a long time to accept their demands. #WATCH | Ranchi: Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "The investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light several shocking facts. Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly;… pic.twitter.com/eLn0xJlsgE — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

Background: Why Students Were Protesting For months, JSSC-CGL candidates across Jharkhand had been demanding cancellation of the exam process. Thousands of candidates had earlier staged demonstrations outside the JSSC office in Ranchi, alleging malpractices in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive examination. Students claimed they had evidence of malpractice in written, pen-drive and CD Formats, though officials said the CD was blank. This was not the first controversy either. In January 2026, JSSC had already cancelled one paper of the CGL exam after a leak was reported, affecting a recruitment drive meant to fill over 2,000 vacancies, forcing students to intensify their agitation and demand strict action, including a full exam cancellation and a CBI probe. Cabinet's Decision

Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state cabinet had taken a firm decision. He announced that the government would revoke the entire JCCCGL process and cancel every activity linked to TDPL, including examinations, results and candidate selections. Chief Minister also said the decision covers every stage of the process, from the exams conducted by TDPL to the results published and the candidates finally selected. The cabinet also decided to investigate alleged mistakes and irregularities in the process going back to 2014 This step shows that the government wants to fully reset the recruitment process rather than make small changes. However, the government clarified that it does not have jurisdiction over some related exams, since those were conducted following High Court and Supreme Court orders.