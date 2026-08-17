JSSC CGL Exam 2026 Cancelled: CM Hemant Soren Accepts Students' Demands, Check Details Here
JSSC CGL Exam 2026 Cancelled: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam following weeks of student protests. The Cabinet decided to revoke the entire JCCCGL process, cancelling all related exams, results, and selections. An investigation into irregularities dating back to 2014 has also been ordered. Check out this article for the full details.
Key Points
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren canceled the entire JSSC CGL 2026 exam process.
- Decision follows student protests & a Jan 2026 paper leak in the CGL exam.
- Govt. to investigate alleged mistakes & irregularities dating back to 2014.
JSSC CGL Exam 2026 Cancelled: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a major decision for the JSSC-CGL exam candidates. The state cabinet decided to cancel the entire Jharkhand Combined Competitive Graduate Level (JCCCGL) process. This includes all activities linked to TDPL, such as examinations, results, and candidate selections. This move comes after students protested for weeks, demanding justice over alleged irregularities in the exam. The government also decided to investigate alleged mistakes and irregularities dating back to 2014.
This decision brings relief to thousands of aspirants who had raised concerns about the exam process. Students had been pressing the government for a long time to accept their demands.
#WATCH | Ranchi: Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "The investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light several shocking facts. Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly;… pic.twitter.com/eLn0xJlsgE— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
Background: Why Students Were Protesting
For months, JSSC-CGL candidates across Jharkhand had been demanding cancellation of the exam process. Thousands of candidates had earlier staged demonstrations outside the JSSC office in Ranchi, alleging malpractices in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive examination. Students claimed they had evidence of malpractice in written, pen-drive and CD Formats, though officials said the CD was blank.
This was not the first controversy either. In January 2026, JSSC had already cancelled one paper of the CGL exam after a leak was reported, affecting a recruitment drive meant to fill over 2,000 vacancies, forcing students to intensify their agitation and demand strict action, including a full exam cancellation and a CBI probe.
Cabinet's Decision
Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state cabinet had taken a firm decision. He announced that the government would revoke the entire JCCCGL process and cancel every activity linked to TDPL, including examinations, results and candidate selections. Chief Minister also said the decision covers every stage of the process, from the exams conducted by TDPL to the results published and the candidates finally selected. The cabinet also decided to investigate alleged mistakes and irregularities in the process going back to 2014
This step shows that the government wants to fully reset the recruitment process rather than make small changes. However, the government clarified that it does not have jurisdiction over some related exams, since those were conducted following High Court and Supreme Court orders.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com