JSSC Para Teacher JTAACCE 2026 Notification: Check Apply Online Dates and Vacancy Details

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, has released a notification inviting applications for 7299 positions of Jharkhand Trained Assistant Acharya (Para Teacher) Combined Competitive Exam, JTAACCE. The notification has been released on the official website of the Commission under the advertisement number 04/2026. The online applications will start from July 31, 2026 and candidates will be able to apply until August 30, 2026. The age limit as set by the Commission for the vacancies is between 21 years to 35 to 40 years, category-wise.

JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission had released the notification for the recruitment of Jharkhand Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) Combine Competitive Exam 2026 on its official website under the advertisement number 04/2026. Candidates can check the complete notice from the PDF given below:-