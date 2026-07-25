JSSC Para Teacher JTAACCE 2026 Notification: Check Apply Online Dates and Vacancy Details
JSSC has released a notification regarding the recruitment for the JTAACCE (Para Teacher) under the advertisement 04/2026 on its official website. The online application process will start from July 31, 2026 and will end on August 30, 2026. Check How to apply for the posts and other important details.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, has released a notification inviting applications for 7299 positions of Jharkhand Trained Assistant Acharya (Para Teacher) Combined Competitive Exam, JTAACCE. The notification has been released on the official website of the Commission under the advertisement number 04/2026. The online applications will start from July 31, 2026 and candidates will be able to apply until August 30, 2026. The age limit as set by the Commission for the vacancies is between 21 years to 35 to 40 years, category-wise.
JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026 Download PDF
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission had released the notification for the recruitment of Jharkhand Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher Category) Combine Competitive Exam 2026 on its official website under the advertisement number 04/2026. Candidates can check the complete notice from the PDF given below:-
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JSSC Para Teacher JTAACCE Recruitment 2026
JSSC Para Teacher JTAACCE Important Dates 2026
As per the official notice, the online application process will start from July 31, 2026 and will end on August 30, 2026. Candidates will have to fill out the online application on the official website of the Commission, i.e., jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. Given below are the important dates related to the JSSC Para Teacher JTAACCE recruitment 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Start of the Online Registration
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July 31, 2026
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Close of the Online Registration
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August 30, 2026
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Last date to pay the application fee
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September 1, 2026
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Last Date to Upload Photo and Signature
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September 3, 2026
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Correction Window Open Date
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September 5, 2026
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Correction Window Close Date
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September 7, 2026
Candidates should also note that, during the correction window, they will not be allowed to change the Name, Date of Birth, Email ID and Mobile Number.
Key Highlights of JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment 2026
Before the interested candidates apply for this recruitment exam 2026, they should know some key highlights of the JSSC Para Teacher Recruitment exam 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
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Post Name
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Jharkhand Trained Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher) Combined Competitive Exam, JTAACCE
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Advertisement Number
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04/2026
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Registration Dates
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July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026
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Application Fee
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Official Website
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jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
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Total Number of Vacancies
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7299
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Age Limit
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Qualifying marks
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Selection Process
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How to apply for JTAACCE 2026?
Once the apply online process opens on july 31, 2026, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the JTAACEE 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the Commission, i.e., jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
- Once the homescreen appears look for the notification related to the recruitment process of JTAACCE 2026 in the latest news section.
- Click on the notice and the candidates will directed to a log in page.
- Enter the details asked carefully, upload the photo and signature and then submit.
- Download the application form and save it for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.