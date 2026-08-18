Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 15,000 PST, GPT & AM Posts at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The online applications are invited to fill the posts of Primary School Teachers - General (Class 1 to 5) and Graduate Primary Teachers Grade-II (Class 1 to 8), High School Assistant Teachers AM, PE-Grade-I in the Government Primary and High Schools of the Department of School Education. The detailed notification for each district/ cadre has been released separately between 11-12 August on the website erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in and the candidates interested in this recruitment can apply through the common website schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in starting from 18 August onwards. The last date to apply for the teacher recruitment is 15 September 2026. The vacancies have been announced district-wise in the Karnataka-Kalyana (KK) cadre and Rest Parts of State (RPC).

The Department of School Education has opened applications for 15,000 teaching posts across government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic session. The higher number of vacancies are announced for the Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) category, alongside Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Computer Science Teacher posts. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Download Notification

The candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment for various posts can download the detailed notification for their respective cadres and districts for which they wish to apply and read it carefully before proceeding to fill the application form.

Karnataka Teacher Notification 2026 Download Here

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment for various posts through the direct link provided here. Before submitting the application, the candidate must create a User ID and Password and Login online.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

How to Apply for Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026

To apply for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below: