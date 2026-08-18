Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 15,000 PST, GPT & AM Posts at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Department of School Education Karnataka has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the various teacher posts of various cadres. The application process will start from today, 18 August at 06:00 pm on the official website, schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. Check this article to download cadre-wise notification, know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- 15,000 teaching posts announced for Karnataka schools for the 2026-27 session.
- Online applications open from August 18 to September 15, 2026.
- Posts include Primary, Graduate Primary, and High School Assistant Teachers.
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The online applications are invited to fill the posts of Primary School Teachers - General (Class 1 to 5) and Graduate Primary Teachers Grade-II (Class 1 to 8), High School Assistant Teachers AM, PE-Grade-I in the Government Primary and High Schools of the Department of School Education. The detailed notification for each district/ cadre has been released separately between 11-12 August on the website erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in and the candidates interested in this recruitment can apply through the common website schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in starting from 18 August onwards. The last date to apply for the teacher recruitment is 15 September 2026. The vacancies have been announced district-wise in the Karnataka-Kalyana (KK) cadre and Rest Parts of State (RPC).
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Department of School Education has opened applications for 15,000 teaching posts across government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic session. The higher number of vacancies are announced for the Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) category, alongside Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Computer Science Teacher posts. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Karnataka
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Post Name
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Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT), Assistant Master (AM), Primary School Teacher (PST), Physical Education Teacher (PET), Computer Science Teacher (CST)
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No. of Vacancies
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15,000
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Dates
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18 August to 15 September 2026
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Official Website
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schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Download Notification
The candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment for various posts can download the detailed notification for their respective cadres and districts for which they wish to apply and read it carefully before proceeding to fill the application form.
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Karnataka Teacher Notification 2026
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment for various posts through the direct link provided here. Before submitting the application, the candidate must create a User ID and Password and Login online.
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Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
To apply for the Karnataka Teacher recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the Latest News section, click on the “Online Application for teacher recruitment” link.
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Enter your user ID and password to login.
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Fill the application form with all the necessary details.
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Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the form after carefully reviewing it.
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Save a copy for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.