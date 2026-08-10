KEA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Nursing Officer And Other Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria And More
KEA Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers posts. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
Key Points
- KEA invites applications for 188 Group-C Pharmacy & Nursing Officer posts.
- Apply online by August 30, 2026; fee submission deadline is August 31, 2026.
- Eligibility requires a Diploma in Pharmacy/Nursing & Karnataka council registration.
KEA Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) invited online applications for the Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers posts in the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme Medical Services Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2026. The last date for submission of application fee is August 31, 2026.
Here you will get here all the crucial details about the KEA recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
How To Downlaod KEA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF?
The detailed advertisement regarding the Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers posts is available on the official website of the KEA . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|KEA Recruitment 2026
|PDF Download Link
KEA Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 188 various posts including Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
|Event
|Details
|Pharmacy Officers
|98
|Nursing Officers
|90
KEA 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for these positions should have posts wise eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise educational qualification given below-
|Name of post
|Educational Qualification
|Pharmacy Officers
|Candidates should possess a Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution in Karnataka and be registered with the Karnataka Pharmacy Council.
|Nursing Officers
|Must possess a Diploma in General Nursing issued by an authorized Karnataka government body and be registered with the Karnataka Nursing Council.
What Is The Pay Scale Of KEA Nursing Officer 2026?
Candidates selected finally will get posts wise pay scale and benefit/perks as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise pay scale given below-
|Post
|Pay Scale
|Pharmacy Officers
|Rs. 44,425–83,700
|Nursing Officers
|Rs. 54,175–99,400
How To Apply For KEA Nursing Officer 2026 Posts?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link KEA recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.