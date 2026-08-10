KEA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Nursing Officer And Other Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria And More

KEA Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) invited online applications for the Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers posts in the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme Medical Services Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 30, 2026. The last date for submission of application fee is August 31, 2026.

Here you will get here all the crucial details about the KEA recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

How To Downlaod KEA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF?

The detailed advertisement regarding the Group-C Pharmacy Officers and Nursing Officers posts is available on the official website of the KEA . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.