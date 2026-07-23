KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 Out, Download Group A/B And Civil Police Constable Response Sheet PDF Link Here
KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada language test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and Civil Police Constable positions can download the revised answer key at the official website at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check details here.
KEA Revised Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the revised key answers for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Kannada language test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' positions across various departments as well as Civil Police Constable positions in the Police Department can download the revised answer key PDF through the link at the official website at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The KEA had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objections against the answer key until 10:30 AM on July 22, 2026. Now the authority has uploaded the revised answer key on its official website. Alternatively you can download the KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 through the link given below-
|KEA Revised Answer Key 2026
|Direct Link
Mains Points: KEA Revised Answer Key 2026
All the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key for Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and Civil Police Constable positions were reviewed by the Expert Committee. Based on their suggestion, the Commission has marked some changes. The committee of subject experts reviewed the objections submitted by candidates to finalize the revised answer key. You can check all the specific changes marked in the revised answer key which is available on the official website.
KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially published the revised answer key for the Kannada language exam. Earlier the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of Group 'A' and 'B' and Civil Police Constable positions. The detailed information about the recruitment drive is summarized below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions
|Category
|Answer Key
|Examination Date
|July 19, 2026
|Revised Answer Key Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/
How to download KEA Revised Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 pdf through the link available on the official website. You can follow the steps given below to download the same easily-
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the "Objection link for provisional key answers."
- A new page, the KEA Revised Answer Key PDF will open.
- Download and save for future reference.
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