KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 Out, Download Group A/B And Civil Police Constable Response Sheet PDF Link Here

KEA Revised Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the revised key answers for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Kannada language test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' positions across various departments as well as Civil Police Constable positions in the Police Department can download the revised answer key PDF through the link at the official website at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The KEA had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objections against the answer key until 10:30 AM on July 22, 2026. Now the authority has uploaded the revised answer key on its official website. Alternatively you can download the KEA Revised Answer Key 2026 through the link given below-