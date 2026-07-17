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Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Out, Download Hall Ticket PDF at lbsedp.lbscentre.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:00 IST

The Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 was released on July 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the August 2 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website. Read the complete article to check the exam details, download steps and important information mentioned on the admit card.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Out, Download Hall Ticket PDF at lbsedp.lbscentre.in
Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Out, Download Hall Ticket PDF at lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Key Points

  • Kerala SET 2026 Admit Card released on July 17, 2026, by LBS Centre.
  • The Kerala SET 2026 examination is scheduled for August 2, 2026.
  • Download the admit card from lbsedp.lbscentre.in using registration credentials.

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) Admit Card 2026 has been issued by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology today, 17th July, 2026 through its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination to be held on 2nd August, 2026 can now download their admit cards from the official website atlbsedp.lbscentre.in. The admit card is an essential document required to be possessed by the candidates in order to appear in the examination. It contains crucial information like name of the candidate, roll number, date of the examination, venue and reporting time.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 is now available online at the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. Candidates can check the  hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials. It is recommended that candidates download and print a copy of the admit card. Check the direct link to download the admit card in the table given below.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Link

Click Here

Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

Kerala SET Teacher exam is conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for various teaching posts across the state. Check the table below for details regarding this.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority 

LBS Centre for Science and Technology 

Exam Name 

Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET) 2026 

Mode of Exam 

Offline

Admit Card Release Date

July 17, 2026

Admit Card Status 

Out

Exam Date 

2 August, 2026

Required Credentials 

Registration Number and Password/Login Details 

Official Website

lbsedp.lbscentre.in 

Steps to Check Kerala SET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2026-

  • Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in 

  • Click on the Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

  • Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Hall Ticket PDF

The Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 generally contains the following details

  • Candidate Name

  • Roll Number or Registration Number

  • Photograph and Signature

  • Date of Birth

  • Category

  • Exam Date

  • Exam Timing

  • Reporting Time

  • Examination Centre Name

  • Examination Centre Address

  • Subject Name

  • Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should check that all information mentioned on the admit card is accurate and keep multiple copies of the hall ticket for use on the examination day.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 19:00 IST

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