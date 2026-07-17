Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Out, Download Hall Ticket PDF at lbsedp.lbscentre.in

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) Admit Card 2026 has been issued by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology today, 17th July, 2026 through its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination to be held on 2nd August, 2026 can now download their admit cards from the official website atlbsedp.lbscentre.in. The admit card is an essential document required to be possessed by the candidates in order to appear in the examination. It contains crucial information like name of the candidate, roll number, date of the examination, venue and reporting time.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Kerala SET Admit Card 2026 is now available online at the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. Candidates can check the hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials. It is recommended that candidates download and print a copy of the admit card. Check the direct link to download the admit card in the table given below.