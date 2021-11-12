KIIT Recruitment 2021 for 4050 Office Asst, Nursing Staff & Other Posts, Download Notification @kiit.ac.in

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at kiit.ac.in. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Vacancy and other details here.

KIIT Recruitment 2021: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has released notification recruitment to the post of Doctors/Professors, Paramedical Staff, Nursing Staff, Administrative Staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Engineers, Stenographers/Office Assistants, and Security Guard at various levels in its consistent institutions. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications latest by 1 December 2021.

A total of 4050 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 1 December 2021

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Paramedical Staff, Doctors/ Professors, Nursing Staff, Faculty, Administrative staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Diploma Engineers, F &B Executive, Duty Manager, House Keeping Supervisor & others - 4050 Vacancies

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Doctors/Professors - MBBS, MD, DM, MS, MCH, DNB, Diploma, Fello, FRCP, MRCP.

Faculty - Ph.D. in concerned discipline with brilliant academic career from institutes of repute.

Administrative Staff - Post Graduation in Management having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.

Paramedical Staff - Graduation, Degree, Diploma, PG Diploma, DMLT, BMLT in the relevant domain.

Nursing Staff - B.Sc. - Nursing, GNM.

Faculty - Ph.D. in the concerned subject.

Administrative staff - Post Graduation in Management, having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.

System Analysts - B.Tech. in CS/IT, MCA, M.Sc. (CS).

Software Developers - B.Tech. in Engineering with minimum 2 years of experience in Software Development.

Diploma Engineers - Diploma

Security - 8 th pass.

pass. Stenographers/Office Assistants - Graduation with Stenography/Graduation with PGDCA.

F &B Executive - Diploma in Hotel Management.

Class IV - Matriculation.

Duty Manager - PG Diploma in Hotel Management.

Download KIIT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website