KIIT Recruitment 2021 for 4050 Office Asst, Nursing Staff & Other Posts, Download Notification @kiit.ac.in

KIIT Recruitment 2021: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has released notification recruitment to the post of Doctors/Professors, Paramedical Staff, Nursing Staff, Administrative Staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Engineers, Stenographers/Office Assistants, and Security Guard at various levels in its consistent institutions. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications latest by 1 December 2021.
A total of 4050 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 1 December 2021
KIIT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Paramedical Staff, Doctors/ Professors, Nursing Staff, Faculty, Administrative staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Diploma Engineers, F &B Executive, Duty Manager, House Keeping Supervisor & others - 4050 Vacancies
KIIT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Doctors/Professors - MBBS, MD, DM, MS, MCH, DNB, Diploma, Fello, FRCP, MRCP.
- Faculty - Ph.D. in concerned discipline with brilliant academic career from institutes of repute.
- Administrative Staff - Post Graduation in Management having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.
- Paramedical Staff - Graduation, Degree, Diploma, PG Diploma, DMLT, BMLT in the relevant domain.
- Nursing Staff - B.Sc. - Nursing, GNM.
- Faculty - Ph.D. in the concerned subject.
- Administrative staff - Post Graduation in Management, having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.
- System Analysts - B.Tech. in CS/IT, MCA, M.Sc. (CS).
- Software Developers - B.Tech. in Engineering with minimum 2 years of experience in Software Development.
- Diploma Engineers - Diploma
- Security - 8th pass.
- Stenographers/Office Assistants - Graduation with Stenography/Graduation with PGDCA.
- F &B Executive - Diploma in Hotel Management.
- Class IV - Matriculation.
- Duty Manager - PG Diploma in Hotel Management.
Download KIIT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for KIIT Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can may send their applications to recruitment.kiit2021@kiit.ac.in, recruitment2021.kiit@kiit.ac.in. The last date of application submission is 1 December 2021.