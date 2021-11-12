Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

KIIT Recruitment 2021 for 4050 Office Asst, Nursing Staff & Other Posts, Download Notification @kiit.ac.in

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at kiit.ac.in. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Vacancy and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 12:29 IST
KIIT Recruitment 2021
KIIT Recruitment 2021

KIIT Recruitment 2021: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has released notification recruitment to the post of Doctors/Professors, Paramedical Staff, Nursing Staff, Administrative Staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Engineers, Stenographers/Office Assistants, and Security Guard at various levels in its consistent institutions. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications latest by 1 December 2021.

A total of 4050 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 1 December 2021

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Paramedical Staff, Doctors/ Professors, Nursing Staff, Faculty, Administrative staff, System Analysts, Software Developers, Diploma Engineers, F &B Executive, Duty Manager, House Keeping Supervisor & others - 4050 Vacancies

KIIT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Doctors/Professors - MBBS, MD, DM, MS, MCH, DNB, Diploma, Fello, FRCP, MRCP.
  • Faculty - Ph.D. in concerned discipline with brilliant academic career from institutes of repute.
  • Administrative Staff - Post Graduation in Management having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.
  • Paramedical Staff - Graduation, Degree, Diploma, PG Diploma, DMLT, BMLT in the relevant domain.
  • Nursing Staff - B.Sc. - Nursing, GNM.
  • Faculty - Ph.D. in the concerned subject.
  • Administrative staff - Post Graduation in Management, having experience in reputed academic institutions/organisations.
  • System Analysts - B.Tech. in CS/IT, MCA, M.Sc. (CS).
  • Software Developers - B.Tech. in Engineering with minimum 2 years of experience in Software Development.
  • Diploma Engineers - Diploma
  • Security - 8th pass.
  • Stenographers/Office Assistants - Graduation with Stenography/Graduation with PGDCA.
  • F &B Executive - Diploma in Hotel Management.
  • Class IV - Matriculation.
  • Duty Manager - PG Diploma in Hotel Management.

Download KIIT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for KIIT Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can may send their applications to recruitment.kiit2021@kiit.ac.in, recruitment2021.kiit@kiit.ac.in. The last date of application submission is 1 December 2021.

FAQ

How to apply for KIIT Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can may send their applications to recruitment.kiit2021@kiit.ac.in, recruitment2021.kiit@kiit.ac.in. The last date of application submission is 1 December 2021.

What is the qualification required for KIIT Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have an 8th/Graduate/Post Graduate/Diploma qualification in the relevant field.

What is the last date for KIIT Recruitment 2021?

1 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through KIIT Recruitment 2021?

4050.
Job Summary
NotificationKIIT Recruitment 2021 for 4050 Office Asst, Nursing Staff & Other Posts, Download Notification @kiit.ac.in
Notification DateNov 12, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionDec 1, 2021
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.