KTET Exam 2026 On August 8th and 9th, Download Kerala TET Exam Hall Ticket PDF at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) has released the exam hall ticket for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the written exam on August 08 and 09, 2026 across the state. Earlier the authority has released the Kerala TET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session can download the detailed exam schedule pdf at the official website--www.ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is an eligibility test conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to judge the aptitude and subject knowledge of candidates interested in teaching jobs. Candidates qualified in the KTET Exam can apply for various teaching jobs in government and government-aided schools across Kerala. Candidates appearing in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session can download their hall ticket through the link given below-