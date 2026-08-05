KTET Exam 2026 On August 8th and 9th, Download Kerala TET Exam Hall Ticket PDF at ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Download link has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on August 08 and 09, 2026 across the state. Check the download link and more details here.
KTET Hall Ticket 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) has released the exam hall ticket for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the written exam on August 08 and 09, 2026 across the state. Earlier the authority has released the Kerala TET Admit Card 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session can download the detailed exam schedule pdf at the official website--www.ktet.kerala.gov.in.
KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is an eligibility test conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to judge the aptitude and subject knowledge of candidates interested in teaching jobs. Candidates qualified in the KTET Exam can apply for various teaching jobs in government and government-aided schools across Kerala. Candidates appearing in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) February 2026 session can download their hall ticket through the link given below-
|KTET Hall Ticket 2026
|Downolad Link
Kerala TET Exam Date 2026 Know Different Categories
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) is usually conducted in four categories based on the different classes of teachers as per the schools. The authority has classified the entire exams in four categories namely Category I, II, III and IV. Below are the details of the Categories and details of the classes corresponding-
|Categories
|Details
|Category I- Lower Primary (Classes 1 to 5)
|For primary school level.
|Category II- Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8)
|For upper primary level.
|Category III – High School (Classes 9 and 10)
|For high school level.
|Category IV – Specialist Teachers
|For language subject teachers (Hindi, Arabic, Urdu), Physical Education teachers, and other specialised teaching roles.
KTET Exam Pattern 2026
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) is usually conducted in four categories based on the different classes of teachers as per the schools. Each category consists of a single paper featuring 150 objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for a total of 150 marks. The exam consists various aspects including child development/pedagogy, languages, and core subjects, with questions grounded in SCERT syllabi but ranging in difficulty from secondary to degree levels depending on the category. Evaluation is fully computerized using Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets, and no negative marking is applied in the exam.
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