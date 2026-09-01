KVS LDE/LDCE Answer Key 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Raise Objection Till September 4th
KVS Teaching & Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 for the exam held on April 26. Candidates can check the provisional answer key online and raise objections by September 4, 2026. Check all the important details here.
Key Points
- KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 released on September 1, 2026, on kvsangathan.nic.in.
- The KVS LDCE exam was conducted offline on April 26, 2026, for 2499 vacancies.
- Objections to the answer key can be raised until September 4, 2026, with a Rs 1000 fee.
KVS LDE Answer Key 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key for the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) Exam 2026 today September 1, 2026 on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in . The KVS LDCE exam was conducted in offline mode on April 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the KVS LDCE exam can now download and check the answer key. The provisional answer key helps to calculate the provisional marks before the final answer key is released. The exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 2499 vacancies in Teaching and Non Teaching Departments. These include various posts such as Principal, Vice Principal, TGT, PGT, Head Master, Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO).
KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below. In order to check the answer key and response sheet one must enter their login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth. Check the table for the answer key of the KVS LDCE 2026 exam.
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KVS LDE/ LDCE Answer Key 2026 Link
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KVS LDE/ LDCE Answer Key 2026 Official Notice
KVS LDE Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The KVS LDCE Exam 2026 selection process includes a written exam, document verification followed by document verification. Check the table below for detailed information related to the KVS LDCE Exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Exam Name
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KVS LDCE Exam 2026
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Posts
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Principal, Vice Principal, TGT, PGT, Head Master, Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
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Exam Date
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April 26, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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September 1 , 2026
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Objection Date
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September 4, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Fees for Raising Objection
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Rs 1000
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Official Website
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kvsangathan.nic.in
Steps to Download the KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the KVS LDC/LDCE Answer Key 2026:
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Visit the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in
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Homepage will open then go to updates section
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Click on the link that says Public Notice regarding view/challenge of answer keys of KVS LDE/LDCE examination 2025-26.
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The notice will open then it will redirect you to the CBSE website
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Then you have enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
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The KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 will appear on your screen
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Compare your responses with the answers provided.
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If you find any mistake in any of the question or answer raise objection through objection portal
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Save and download a copy of the answer key for future references.
How to Raise Objections Against KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026?
Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular question in the answer key can raise objections through the official website. Follow steps below
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Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.
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Click on the link KVS LDCE Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
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Select the question for which you want to raise objection
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Choose the option you find correct and provide proper documentary evidence for this.
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Submit the objection form by paying fee of Rs 1000
Candidates have to submit the objections before September 4, 2026 at 11:5 PM.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.