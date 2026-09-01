KVS LDE/LDCE Answer Key 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Raise Objection Till September 4th

KVS LDE Answer Key 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer key for the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE) Exam 2026 today September 1, 2026 on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in . The KVS LDCE exam was conducted in offline mode on April 26, 2026. Candidates who participated in the KVS LDCE exam can now download and check the answer key. The provisional answer key helps to calculate the provisional marks before the final answer key is released. The exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 2499 vacancies in Teaching and Non Teaching Departments. These include various posts such as Principal, Vice Principal, TGT, PGT, Head Master, Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO).