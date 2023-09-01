Logical Math Puzzle: Bring Out Your Inner Newton To Find The Missing Number in 44 Seconds

Number Series Math Puzzle for Students: Channel out your inner Newton to crack this logical Math number series puzzle. Find the missing number in this series within 44 seconds to make Newton proud.

Only A Genius Like Newton Can Find The Next Number In The Series in 44 Seconds

Logical Math Puzzle to Find Missing Number: Regular physical activity and a balanced diet are essential to maintain the body's well-being. Similarly, the brain also needs nourishment to function efficiently. The human mind is a captivating yet intricately complex organ that continues to perplex scientists. In the modern era, we are consistently being spoon-fed by digital means. Our excessive reliance on technology has dulled our cognitive abilities. People often neglect to engage their brains, resulting in a decline in critical thinking and observational skills. Fortunately, there is a straightforward way to reverse this trend: by tackling brain teasers, puzzles, and riddles. The brain thrives on challenges, and the more you engage in thoughtful contemplation, the better your brain health will be.

With that in mind, we present the following mathematical riddle involving decimals. This test aims to assess your understanding of fundamental mathematical principles. Even if you never had a formal education, you can still solve this riddle as long as you apply your full IQ to the task. You can find the logical missing number math puzzle from this article below. You have only 44 seconds to solve it!

Math Puzzle Number Series: Find The Next Number in 44 Seconds

The math puzzle given below on missing number in the series has been crushing the internet. Even Newton would be proud of you if you can solve this within 44 seconds. Therefore, you must bring out your inner Newton-like genius to crack this Logical math puzzle.





You have 44 seconds to solve the math decimal riddle and find the number.

So, are you ready?

YOUR TIME STARTS NOW!

Logical Math Puzzle: Missing Number in The Series SOLUTION

Did you get the right answer?

Check below:





6 + 3 = 9 and 9 x 6 = 54 (i)



4 + 3 = 7 and 7 x 4 = 28 (ii)

Therefore,

If Missing number = x and y



Then y = x+3



Now, using the trial and error method, if you start with 1:

1 + 3 = 4 and 4 x 1 = 4

2 + 3 = 5 and 5 x 2 = 10

3 + 3 = 6 and 6 x 3 = 18

4 + 3 = 7 and 7 x 4 = 28 (as given in equation ii)

and finally,

5 + 3 = 8 and 8 x 5 = 40

Hence, 40 is the missing number!

