We Bet You Can’t Solve This Mensuration Math Riddle in 13 Seconds

Can You Solve this Mensuration Math Riddle Question to Find The Area of This Triangle

Mensuration Math Riddles on Decimals for Class 8 Students: Just like the human body requires regular physical activity for good physical health, our brain also needs regular stimulation to stay healthy. Solving riddles and puzzles enhances our critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and cognitive development. They improve focus, perseverance, and promote collaboration. By solving such questions, learning not only becomes fun but it also reinforces subject knowledge. Thus, riddles and puzzles are valuable tools to keep the cognition engaged and growing.

To give your brain a quick workout, we have brought here this tricky mensuration Math riddle that we bet you can’t solve in 13 seconds unless you are the smartest student of class 13th! This test will not only check your fundamental knowledge of the chapter but also your speed. Remember, you have to solve this in 13 seconds only!

Mensuration Math Riddle for School Students: Solve in 13 Seconds

The Math riddle given below is based on the chapter Mensuration. All you have to do is find the area of the triangle in the figure above. The only catch is that you must do it within 13 seconds. In case you are in class 9 or above, or out of school, you should be easily able to crack the question in no more than a couple of seconds. If not, it is time to revise! So, are you ready? Mensuration Maths Riddle for Class 8: If the circle given above, with centre O, has area 9π, What is the area of the equilateral triangle ABC? Your Time Starts NOW!

Do you need help?

HINT 1: Find the area of the circle with centre O.

TICK TICK

TICK TICK

Still not there?

HINT 2: The diameter of the circle is the height of the equilateral triangle ABC.

TICK

TICK

TICK

Did you find the answer?

TICK!

Your time is over.

We hope you have the answer ready with you.

Mensuration Maths Riddle for Class 8 Solution

Area of the circle = 9π cm We know that area of the circle is πr2 Thus, πr2 = 9π cm Therefore, radius of the circle AO = 3 cm Therefore, diameter of the circle AD = altitude of the equilateral triangle ABC = 6 cm We know, length of the side of an equilateral triangle = 2h / √3 Therefore, a = (2 x 6) / √3 Hence, 12/√3 is the side of the equilateral triangle. We know, area of an equilateral triangle = (√3 / 4)xa2 = (√3 / 4) x 12/√3 x 12/√3 On solving it, we get area of triangle ABC = 12√3 Thus, your answer is 12√3

