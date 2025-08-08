ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Class 12th Syllabus PDF For FREE

ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE board has made available a revised syllabus for Class 12 students for the academic year 2025-26. Students can easily access the Home Science syllabus here. This syllabus will also help students understand the marking scheme and the topics covered throughout the year.
The CISCE Board's Class 12 Home Science question paper consists of a theory paper, practical work, project work, and the submission of a practical file. The theory paper is evaluated based on the syllabus provided below. Practical work, which is for 20 marks, requires students to perform activities like menu planning, cooking, table display, and label designing. Similarly, the project work is evaluated based on the material, content, presentation, and innovation. If you want to get the full PDF, students can download it from the link provided below.
ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?
1. To develop an understanding of the terms, concepts and principles used in the study of Home Science.
2. To develop an understanding of the importance of proper storage and preservation of food and meal planning for the family.
3. To equip candidates with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective management of resources.
4. To foster an understanding of the changes that take place during different stages of life.
5. To familiarise candidates with traditional textiles and to equip them with the knowledge and necessary skills involved in the care and maintenance of textiles.
6. To create awareness regarding selected community development programmes and to develop effective communication skills.
ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26
Check the complete CISCE Board Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2025-26, from the table below and get to know about the chapters and topics to be covered for the academic session.
|
Food Preparation
|
Meal Planning for the Family
|
Resource Management
|
Consumer Education
|
Human Development
|
Traditional Textiles
|
Communication and Extension
Water safety: Importance of potable drinking water for good health; simple methods of making water safe for drinking: boiling, filtering (traditional and modern technology), use of alum and chlorine
To download the syllabus, get the direct link below:
|
ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Home Science Practical Syllabus 2025-26
Find the CISCE Board Class 12th Home Science practical syllabus 2025-26 from the table below.
|
The Planning Session: Candidates will be required to plan a balanced menu during the Planning Session, on any one of the two given options.
|
The Examination Session:
ISC Class 12 Home Science Course Structure 2025-26
The course structure for ISC Class 12 Home Science has been provided in the table that follows. Students can learn about the evaluation scheme andassessment types here.
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical Work
|
20 Marks
|
Project Work
|
7 Marks
|
Practical File
|
3 Marks
|
Total
|
100
