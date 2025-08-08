ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Class 12th Syllabus PDF For FREE

ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE board has made available a revised syllabus for Class 12 students for the academic year 2025-26. Students can easily access the Home Science syllabus here. This syllabus will also help students understand the marking scheme and the topics covered throughout the year. The CISCE Board's Class 12 Home Science question paper consists of a theory paper, practical work, project work, and the submission of a practical file. The theory paper is evaluated based on the syllabus provided below. Practical work, which is for 20 marks, requires students to perform activities like menu planning, cooking, table display, and label designing. Similarly, the project work is evaluated based on the material, content, presentation, and innovation. If you want to get the full PDF, students can download it from the link provided below.

ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus? 1. To develop an understanding of the terms, concepts and principles used in the study of Home Science. 2. To develop an understanding of the importance of proper storage and preservation of food and meal planning for the family. 3. To equip candidates with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective management of resources. 4. To foster an understanding of the changes that take place during different stages of life. 5. To familiarise candidates with traditional textiles and to equip them with the knowledge and necessary skills involved in the care and maintenance of textiles. 6. To create awareness regarding selected community development programmes and to develop effective communication skills. ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26

Check the complete CISCE Board Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2025-26, from the table below and get to know about the chapters and topics to be covered for the academic session. Food Preparation Principles of cooking; Methods of cooking (dry and wet/moist methods of cooking), and reasons for cooking; advantages and disadvantages of various methods employed in cooking. Some technologies used in cooking

Preliminary treatment of foods before cooking

Culinary terms

Effects of cooking on food components

Methods of increasing the nutritive value of foods Meal Planning for the Family Objectives of meal planning. Nutritional adequacy: Self-explanatory

Factors affecting food selection: An understanding of how food consumption varies from one family to another; how food is selected by families is affected by various factors such as age, occupation, gender, physiological conditions, personal likes and dislikes, tradition, seasonal availability, economic considerations, religious beliefs, family size and composition

Meal planning for various age groups: An understanding of the nutritional needs of pre-school children, school-age children, adolescents, adults and the elderly. Making meal plans for these age groups based on their nutritional requirements and the RDAs

Eating disorders; developing good food habits: An understanding of the following: (a) Anorexia nervosa (b) Bulimia, (c) Binge eating disorder or obesity; ways to control the above eating disorders. Developing good food habits: importance of breakfast, following regular meal patterns, avoiding junk food and skipping meals; Food fads – meaning and examples

Special diets: Meaning and types; factors to be kept in mind while preparing special diets for: fever (of short duration), diarrhoea, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. A day’s menu plan for each of the above Resource Management Savings and Investments: Importance of savings and investments.

Avenues and schemes for savings and investments offered by different financial institutions: Banks, the Post Office Consumer Education Consumer Protection: Importance of consumer education; rights and responsibilities of the consumer; advantages of consumer education. Consumer Protection Act (2019) - salient features

Consumer aids: Standard Marks, Labels, Role of advertisements and their impact

Problems faced by consumers: Price variation, hoarding and black marketing, unfair means of measurement, misleading advertisements, deceptive packaging, sale of sub-standard goods, Food adulteration: Definition of food adulteration as stated in Prevention of Food Adulteration Act (PFA); common adulterants present in food stores - stones, dust, dirt, argemone seeds and oil, metanil yellow, kesari dal, toxic colours, chicory powder and starch and their effects Human Development Physical development: Physical Development during puberty and adolescence: role of the endocrine system - changes in body proportions and their effects; early and late maturers; influence of sports and exercise on physical fitness

Cognitive development: Stages of cognitive development

Social and emotional development: Influences on adolescents- Family parents, grandparents, siblings; Family and socialisation; patterns of parenting; development of gender roles and stereotypes. − School and teachers: role of school and teachers in the social and emotional development of the adolescent. − Peers: development of peer relationships (positive and negative influences).

Issues and concerns of adolescents: Peer pressure, substance abuse (meaning, symptoms and treatment), sexual abuse; anger management, depression and suicidal tendencies. Career preparation. Influence of social media.

Perspectives on Adulthood: Adulthood meaning and dimensions; Stages (Early adulthood, Middle adulthood, Late adulthood/ old age) Traditional Textiles Traditional textiles: Classification - embroidered, woven, dyed, printed and painted.

Embroidered textiles: Chikankari, Phulkari, Kashidakari, Kantha, Kasuti, Kutch Kathaiwar - origin, thread, colour, fabric, stitches, motifs, products

Woven textiles: Baluchari, Chanderi, Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Jamdani, Kani shawls - origin, characteristics, care and storage: origin, yarn, colours, motifs, products

Dyed: Bandhini, Patola, Ikat - origin, fibre or fabric, colours, motifs, products

Printed and painted: Kalamkari, Madhubani, Bagh, Dabu (Sanganer-Baghru print) - origin, technique, fabric, colours, motifs, products Communication and Extension Water safety: Importance of potable drinking water for good health; simple methods of making water safe for drinking: boiling, filtering (traditional and modern technology), use of alum and chlorine Some National Programmes for Community Development- Scope and salient features of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS)

To download the syllabus, get the direct link below: ISC Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Class 12th Syllabus PDF For FREE ISC Class 12 Home Science Practical Syllabus 2025-26 Find the CISCE Board Class 12th Home Science practical syllabus 2025-26 from the table below. The Planning Session: Candidates will be required to plan a balanced menu during the Planning Session, on any one of the two given options. The Examination Session: Candidates will be required to cook any two dishes from the menu planned during the Planning Session

Candidates would also need to display the dishes prepared with a suitable table layout

Additionally, candidates will be required to design and develop a suitable label for a food item from one of the two given options. Candidates will be assessed on the design and content of the label.