DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Releasing Today at dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Various Examinations Conducted Online - Check Exam List Here

DSSSB Answer Key 2025: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is all set to release today i.e. on Aug 8 the Answer Keys for online computer based examination for various posts including PGT, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Health Nursing Officer and others. Along with the answer key, the board will release the steps to raise objections, if any in online mode. The link to raise objections will be activated on 08 Aug at 15.00 P.M. The last date to raise objections is August 12, 2025 in online mode. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of the board (dsssb.gov.in).

DSSSB 2025 Answer Key: Check Objection Details

The Board will activate the online objection link on August 08, 2025 at the official website. The Login to form will be available only between 08-08-2025 15 Hours 45 Minutes to 12-08-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter. Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections. We will provide here the link to raise objection-