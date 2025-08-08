UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers: The UP TGT and PGT exams, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), are critical for those aiming to become teachers in UP schools. Practicing previous years' question papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective study strategies; it reveals recurring topics, understanding of marking schemes, and difficulty levels. These resources help fine-tune your preparation plan, sharpen your strengths, and improve weak areas. The exam consists of 125 MCQs; scoring a total of 500 marks for TGT and 425 marks for PGT with no negative marking.

UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers PDF Download

While the dates for the TGT and PGT exams have been announced, candidates must gear up themselves and start their preparation well on time. The previous year papers will help them align their study preparation and strategy. Candidates must use these past year question papers to prepare better and strictly adhere to the topics that have recurred in the past along with their own preparation tactics.