UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers: UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers are invaluable for aspirants preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exams. These past papers help evaluate preparation levels, time management, and familiarity with the questions. Download direct PDF links with solutions below and boost your preparation.

Aug 8, 2025, 12:43 IST
Aug 8, 2025, 12:43 IST
Download the UP TGT PGT Previous Year Question Papers

UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers: The UP TGT and PGT exams, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), are critical for those aiming to become teachers in UP schools. Practicing previous years' question papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective study strategies; it reveals recurring topics, understanding of marking schemes, and difficulty levels. These resources help fine-tune your preparation plan, sharpen your strengths, and improve weak areas. The exam consists of 125 MCQs; scoring a total of 500 marks for TGT and 425 marks for PGT with no negative marking.

UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers PDF Download

While the dates for the TGT and PGT exams have been announced, candidates must gear up themselves and start their preparation well on time. The previous year papers will help them align their study preparation and strategy. Candidates must use these past year question papers to prepare better and strictly adhere to the topics that have recurred in the past along with their own preparation tactics.

UP TGT Previous Year Papers

Candidates can download the TGT previous year papers for their subjects from here.

English

Download PDF

SST

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

UP PGT Previous Year Papers

Candidates can download the PGT subject-wise previous year papers PDF from here.

Mathematics

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

How to Download UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers

The candidates can download the UP TGT PGT previous year papers by following the given steps:

  • Visit the official UPSESSB website: upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in

  • Navigate to the “Previous Year Question Papers” or Teaching Resources section.

  • Select TGT or PGT as per your requirement.

  • Click on the desired subject's link to download the PDF.

  • Save the file for offline practice.

How to Solve UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers

Candidates should remember that practising as many questions as possible before the exam will only bring them closer to clearing the exam. They should not forget the strength of solving previous year papers.

  • Follow the timeline: Candidates must take PYQs as mock tests and give the test under the same exam-like conditions.

  • Simulate real test conditions: Use a timer, silence distractions, and mark answers on OMR-style sheets.

  • Self-evaluate: After completion, use official solutions (where available) to spot and analyze errors.

  • Monitor progress: Track recurring weak areas, recurring topics, and question patterns over different years.

  • Refine speed and accuracy: Practice repeatedly until tackling similar papers becomes fluid and efficient.

Benefits of Solving UP TGT PGT PYQs

As already mentioned, solving PYQs is the key to qualifying the exam. These PYQs are a very important resource for the students planning to give the exam. These PYQs help in understanding various aspects of the exam. Some of the benefits are mentioned below:

  • Understand exam structure: Familiarity with question types, distribution, and exam difficulty.

  • Sharpen time management: Enhances pace and focus under pressure.

  • Zero negative marking: Encourages strategic guessing and confident attempts.

  • Identify topic patterns: Highlights high‑weightage and recurring themes for focused revision.

  • Boost confidence & readiness: Builds familiarity, alleviates exam anxiety, and builds performance stamina.

