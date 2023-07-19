Logical Political Science riddle for Class 12: Only toppers can solve it in 7 seconds

Social Studies Riddles for Class 12th students: Are you political science savvy? Let’s test that today. Solve this logical riddle in 7 seconds and prove that you have a brain of toppers.

Solve this political science riddle question and check if you are a topper

Logical Political Science Riddles for 12th-Grade Students: Hello Students! It’s time for your knowledge test. Check the political science riddle presented below. Only toppers can solve this riddle in 7 seconds, so do you have a mind of a topper? Let’s check that.

Riddles are a great source of internal development in a child. Students can learn the art of brainstorming, critical thinking, lateral thinking, and problem-solving by just solving riddles. Every student should develop a habit of solving at least 5 riddles per day. This can boost your knowledge and help you develop the soft skills mentioned above. The development of soft skills grows your personality as well as helps you to tackle problems.

So, without wasting much time, let’s test your knowledge.

Riddle:

I am an International Organization

I was born in 1944

I have a family of 190 members

I have been headquartered in the capital of the US

My primary role is to further monetary cooperation in the world

To achieve this target, my family works collaboratively

I foster international economic stability

By providing financial assistance, policy advice, and capacity development

During Covid, I helped the world

I provided emergency financing to multiple countries at zero interest rates

Who am I?

Now, you’ve got only 7 seconds to guess the right answer. And your time starts now.

Hint: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Political Science

Hearty congratulations if you could solve this riddle in 7 seconds, you surely are a topper. But if you couldn’t, don’t dishearten yourself. We are here to help you make a topper. For now, click on the image below to find out the right answer.

