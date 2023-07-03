Logical Social Studies Riddles: Test how sharp is your brain

Social Studies Riddles for Class 10th students: Have you got a sharp mind? Well, let’s test it today. Solve this Social Science riddle in 10 seconds and check the sharpness of your brain

Solving this riddle will test your understanding capabilities, retaining power, presence of mind, and knowledge. Don't dishearten yourself if you can't solve this riddle, since it is presented here as an opportunity to learn.

Riddles are a great source of learning while enjoying what you learn. Practicing such riddles would also help you stay focused on subject-related content. They enhance your practical knowledge and test your soft skills.

Here, we have presented a riddle for students of Class 10 to test their understanding of the Social Science subject.

Here I come, Here I come

Dividing people on the basis of their religion

I am often misused by politicians to fill their vote bank

I am like a rumor that spreads like a wildfire

I can create violence, riots, massacre

And no one can then stop me

If you wish to control me

You ought to change your belief system

And if you can’t, then

Here I come, Here I come

To steal your peace and unity

Who am I?

You have 10 seconds to answer this riddle.

And your time starts now!

Tick Tock

Tick Tock

Tick Tock

5 seconds are up.. still couldn’t think of anything? Take help

Help: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Maps 2023-2024

Tick Tock

Tick Tock

Time is up!

Congratulations if you were able to solve this riddle in 10 seconds, you surely have a sharp mind. But if you couldn’t don’t worry, we are here to help you.

Click on the image below to know the right answer.

