LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks

Lady Shri Ram College DU Admission 2026-27: Check Round 1 Cutoffs
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has released its Round 1 seat allocation marks for DU admissions 2026-27, based on CUET-UG scores. Students must apply through the CSAS portal and check course-wise cutoffs to secure undergraduate seats.
To take admission to Lady Shri Ram College, a constituent college of Delhi University, appearing for the CUET-UG entrance exam is necessary. The CUET UG scores will help qualify for undergraduate admission at DU colleges. Students who have scored above 780 will receive seat allocation in highly demanding courses for the Round 1 admission.
Lady Shri Ram is a recognized educational institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce, humanities, and science backgrounds. For the 2026-27 admission, it is open at the college based on the entrance scores and DU cutoff rounds. Students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process for admission. To ensure your admission chances during Round 1, we have provided LSR Round 1 course and category-wise seat allocation marks. Check and analyze the options.
DU Admission 2026-27: Key Details
After the release of Round 1 merit list, students can check their eligibility as per their CUET scores and register on the official website to proceed with the counseling process. Check University of Delhi admission requirements and the admission process shared in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Admission Process
|
CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate)
|
Official Website
|
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Admission Based on
|
Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026)
|
CSAS UG 2026 Process:
|
Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi
Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges
Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission
|
CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee
|
|
Admission Website
|
www.admission.uod.ac.in
LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks
Lady Shri Ram College offers one of the most competitive seats for undergraduate programs. For courses like B.A. Economics and B.A. English, students require 851.218, and 845.0206 (unreserved categories) to secure seats in undergraduate course.
Check the table shared below for a detailed list of courses and category-wise cutoff marks.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
851.218
|
707.7613
|
614.964
|
524.2389
|
754.1006
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
845.0206
|
743.2236
|
701.8313
|
682.7968
|
758.2117
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
566.042
|
445.7566
|
363.8566
|
419.6087
|
379.9241
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
856.4324
|
789.6779
|
721.5735
|
712.3222
|
800.7561
|
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|
869.734
|
781.3158
|
700.0135
|
739.8635
|
836.9717
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
813.158
|
703.1681
|
638.2075
|
659.5593
|
720.8062
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
911.3551
|
865.0798
|
813.9853
|
777.0058
|
849.599
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
938.0911
|
854.2891
|
857.4708
|
850.7661
|
851.1668
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
162.7554
|
344.9993
|
194.7389
|
336.8091
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
858.3046
|
784.1716
|
695.82
|
743.2664
|
770.0367
|
B.A. Program (Computer
Applications + Economics)
|
880.3726
|
729.3685
|
612.2397
|
496.3571
|
782.7798
|
B.A. Program (Economics +
Mathematics)
|
875.1558
|
713.6277
|
650.1444
|
619.2536
|
813.1012
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
905.7017
|
834.7672
|
822.0001
|
739.3605
|
857.0067
|
B.A. Program (History + Psychology)
|
880.3989
|
773.3006
|
732.448
|
683.2671
|
811.6512
|
B.A. Program (Political Science + Sociology)
|
851.9652
|
784.461
|
718.8176
|
765.37
|
773.7314
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
912.5385
|
833.4709
|
756.5395
|
669.656
|
875.6997
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
781.8994
|
592.7652
|
506.349
|
445.149
|
628.5226
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
829.928
|
682.49
|
595.9383
|
428.7627
|
734.1936
|
Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
|
730.4784
|
620.1963
|
614.2798
|
461.8751
|
620.6342
Based on the table shared above, the most in-demand courses that also offer high competition are B.A. in Economics, English, and the B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science). B.Com program offers the most competition, with an opening score of 912.5385 under the unreserved seat. While these are the Round 1 cutoff, other rounds will be released soon. Students are advoised to keep an eye on the official website of DU for cutoff list announcement.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.