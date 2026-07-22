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Lady Shri Ram College DU Admission 2026-27: Check Round 1 Cutoffs

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 18:26 IST

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has released its Round 1 seat allocation marks for DU admissions 2026-27, based on CUET-UG scores. Students must apply through the CSAS portal and check course-wise cutoffs to secure undergraduate seats.

LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks
LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks

To take admission to Lady Shri Ram College, a constituent college of Delhi University, appearing for the CUET-UG entrance exam is necessary. The CUET UG scores will help qualify for undergraduate admission at DU colleges. Students who have scored above 780 will receive seat allocation in highly demanding courses for the Round 1 admission. 

Lady Shri Ram is a recognized educational institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce, humanities, and science backgrounds. For the 2026-27 admission, it is open at the college based on the entrance scores and DU cutoff rounds. Students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process for admission. To ensure your admission chances during Round 1, we have provided LSR Round 1 course and category-wise seat allocation marks. Check and analyze the options. 

DU Admission 2026-27: Key Details 

After the release of Round 1 merit list, students can check their eligibility as per their CUET scores and register on the official website to proceed with the counseling process. Check University of Delhi admission requirements and the admission process shared in the table below. 

Particulars

Description

Admission Process 

CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate)

Official Website 

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Admission Based on

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026)

CSAS UG 2026 Process: 

Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi


Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges


Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission

CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee  

  • UR/OBC-NCL/EWS- Rs. 250.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)  

  • SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only)  

  • Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable).

  • For applying to ECA and Sports supernumerary quota, there is an additional fee of Rs.100.00 (Rupees Hundred only) for each quota.

Admission Website

www.admission.uod.ac.in

LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks 

Lady Shri Ram College offers one of the most competitive seats for undergraduate programs. For courses like B.A. Economics and B.A. English, students require  851.218, and 845.0206 (unreserved categories) to secure seats in undergraduate course. 

Check the table shared below for a detailed list of courses and category-wise cutoff marks. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

851.218

707.7613

614.964

524.2389

754.1006

B.A. (Hons.) English

845.0206

743.2236

701.8313

682.7968

758.2117

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

566.042

445.7566

363.8566

419.6087

379.9241

B.A. (Hons.) History

856.4324

789.6779

721.5735

712.3222

800.7561

B.A. (Hons.) Journalism

869.734

781.3158

700.0135

739.8635

836.9717

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

813.158

703.1681

638.2075

659.5593

720.8062

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

911.3551

865.0798

813.9853

777.0058

849.599

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

938.0911

854.2891

857.4708

850.7661

851.1668

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

162.7554

344.9993

194.7389

  

336.8091

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

858.3046

784.1716

695.82

743.2664

770.0367

B.A. Program (Computer

Applications + Economics)

880.3726

729.3685

612.2397

496.3571

782.7798

B.A. Program (Economics +

Mathematics)

875.1558

713.6277

650.1444

619.2536

813.1012

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

905.7017

834.7672

822.0001

739.3605

857.0067

B.A. Program (History + Psychology)

880.3989

773.3006

732.448

683.2671

811.6512

B.A. Program (Political Science + Sociology)

851.9652

784.461

718.8176

765.37

773.7314

B.Com. (Hons.)

912.5385

833.4709

756.5395

669.656

875.6997

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

781.8994

592.7652

506.349

445.149

628.5226

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

829.928

682.49

595.9383

428.7627

734.1936

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

730.4784

620.1963

614.2798

461.8751

620.6342

Based on the table shared above, the most in-demand courses that also offer high competition are B.A. in Economics, English, and the B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science). B.Com program offers the most competition, with an opening score of 912.5385 under the unreserved seat. While these are the Round 1 cutoff, other rounds will be released soon. Students are advoised to keep an eye on the official website of DU for cutoff list announcement. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 18:26 IST

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