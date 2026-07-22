LSR DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Seat Allocation Marks

To take admission to Lady Shri Ram College, a constituent college of Delhi University, appearing for the CUET-UG entrance exam is necessary. The CUET UG scores will help qualify for undergraduate admission at DU colleges. Students who have scored above 780 will receive seat allocation in highly demanding courses for the Round 1 admission.

Lady Shri Ram is a recognized educational institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce, humanities, and science backgrounds. For the 2026-27 admission, it is open at the college based on the entrance scores and DU cutoff rounds. Students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process for admission. To ensure your admission chances during Round 1, we have provided LSR Round 1 course and category-wise seat allocation marks. Check and analyze the options.