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Madras Medical College NEET 2026 Cutoff: Check Expected Opening & Closing Ranks for Round 1 AIQ Counselling

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 16:31 IST

Planning your NEET UG 2026 preference list? Madras Medical College (MMC) remains highly competitive under the 15% All India Quota. Chek the detailed analysis below for expected opening and closing ranks for General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories based on previous year trends and Round 1 allocation data

Madras Medical College NEET 2026 Cutoff: Check Expected Opening & Closing Ranks for Round 1 AIQ Counselling
Madras Medical College NEET 2026 Cutoff: Check Expected Opening & Closing Ranks for Round 1 AIQ Counselling

Madras Medical College Cutoff 2026: The NEET UG counselling 2026 is underway, and candidates can fill out the counselling form and fill in their choices between August 5 and 12, 2026. Candidates are actively looking to make their NEET preference list based on their marks, rank and category.
Madras Medical College (MMC) has consistently seen intense competition during the Medical Counselling (MCC) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. To help candidates to fill out their choices effectively, we provided the previous data of Round 1 allocation as well as NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for Madras Medical College across all reservation categories such as General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST

Madras Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 (Round 1 AIQ)

As per the previous year's counselling data, candidates applying under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in Round 1 can expect the opening and closing rank ranges at MMC Chennai as listed below

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24 - 165

744 - 944

OBC

419 - 730

1065 - 1241

EWS

1778 - 2171

3843 - 4921

SC

2525 - 3868

8250 - 10376

ST

17766 - 29288

50840 - 55138

Madras Medical College Previous Year Cutoff Trends

By analysing the previous year's trends, candidates can understand how competitive the seats are at Madras Medical College over the years. Below we have provided the detailed breakdown of year-on-year opening and closing ranks for 15% AIQ Round 1

Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

260

695

OBC

748

920

EWS

1778

3168

SC

2649

6518

ST

17766

50544

Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

100

944

OBC

906

1241

EWS

2425

4921

SC

6796

10376

ST

38125

48469

Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24

715

OBC

419

1165

EWS

2771

3911

SC

2525

9393

ST

44839

55138

Factors Influencing Madras Medical Cutoff 2026

The cutoff marks vary on the basis of various factors such as the number of students qualified, category of candidate, difficulty level of the exam, and the seat matrix under 15% AIQ. Candidates can check the details below

  • If the number of candidate scoring high marks gets in the NEET exam then it will push the higher rank above
  • The choices filled by candidates in the MCC, decides the closing rank of the college
  • Only 15% of total MBBS seats at MMC Chennai are available through the MCC All India Quota

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 16:31 IST

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