Madras Medical College NEET 2026 Cutoff: Check Expected Opening & Closing Ranks for Round 1 AIQ Counselling

Madras Medical College Cutoff 2026: The NEET UG counselling 2026 is underway, and candidates can fill out the counselling form and fill in their choices between August 5 and 12, 2026. Candidates are actively looking to make their NEET preference list based on their marks, rank and category.

Madras Medical College (MMC) has consistently seen intense competition during the Medical Counselling (MCC) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. To help candidates to fill out their choices effectively, we provided the previous data of Round 1 allocation as well as NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for Madras Medical College across all reservation categories such as General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST

Madras Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 (Round 1 AIQ)

As per the previous year's counselling data, candidates applying under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in Round 1 can expect the opening and closing rank ranges at MMC Chennai as listed below