Madras Medical College NEET 2026 Cutoff: Check Expected Opening & Closing Ranks for Round 1 AIQ Counselling
Planning your NEET UG 2026 preference list? Madras Medical College (MMC) remains highly competitive under the 15% All India Quota. Chek the detailed analysis below for expected opening and closing ranks for General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories based on previous year trends and Round 1 allocation data
Madras Medical College Cutoff 2026: The NEET UG counselling 2026 is underway, and candidates can fill out the counselling form and fill in their choices between August 5 and 12, 2026. Candidates are actively looking to make their NEET preference list based on their marks, rank and category.
Madras Medical College (MMC) has consistently seen intense competition during the Medical Counselling (MCC) All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. To help candidates to fill out their choices effectively, we provided the previous data of Round 1 allocation as well as NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for Madras Medical College across all reservation categories such as General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST
Madras Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 (Round 1 AIQ)
As per the previous year's counselling data, candidates applying under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in Round 1 can expect the opening and closing rank ranges at MMC Chennai as listed below
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24 - 165
|
744 - 944
|
OBC
|
419 - 730
|
1065 - 1241
|
EWS
|
1778 - 2171
|
3843 - 4921
|
SC
|
2525 - 3868
|
8250 - 10376
|
ST
|
17766 - 29288
|
50840 - 55138
Madras Medical College Previous Year Cutoff Trends
By analysing the previous year's trends, candidates can understand how competitive the seats are at Madras Medical College over the years. Below we have provided the detailed breakdown of year-on-year opening and closing ranks for 15% AIQ Round 1
|
Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
260
|
695
|
OBC
|
748
|
920
|
EWS
|
1778
|
3168
|
SC
|
2649
|
6518
|
ST
|
17766
|
50544
|
Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
100
|
944
|
OBC
|
906
|
1241
|
EWS
|
2425
|
4921
|
SC
|
6796
|
10376
|
ST
|
38125
|
48469
|
Madras Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24
|
715
|
OBC
|
419
|
1165
|
EWS
|
2771
|
3911
|
SC
|
2525
|
9393
|
ST
|
44839
|
55138
Factors Influencing Madras Medical Cutoff 2026
The cutoff marks vary on the basis of various factors such as the number of students qualified, category of candidate, difficulty level of the exam, and the seat matrix under 15% AIQ. Candidates can check the details below
- If the number of candidate scoring high marks gets in the NEET exam then it will push the higher rank above
- The choices filled by candidates in the MCC, decides the closing rank of the college
- Only 15% of total MBBS seats at MMC Chennai are available through the MCC All India Quota
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