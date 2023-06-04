MAH CET MBA Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET MBA Result 2023 is out on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the scorecard. Know steps to download the scorecard here.

MAH CET MBA Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MAH CET MBA Result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the scorecard on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the results.

The CET cell also released the toppers list and admissions cut-off along with the MAH CET MBA result 2023. Those applicants who passed the test must sign up for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Students will be admitted to colleges through the counselling procedure depending on their MAH MBA CET score.

MAH CET MBA Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

According to the information bulletin, the MAH MBA CET Results 2023 will be used to determine admission to all Maharashtra government management education institutes, university departments of management education, university-managed management education institutes, and all unaided management education institutes covered by the act.

How to Download MAH CET MBA Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the left-hand side, click on the MAH CET 2023 (MBA/ MMS) option from menu

Step 3: Now, click on download scorecard tab

Step 4: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 5: Submit the login credentials

Step 6: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts

Candidates must note that MAH CET MBA Result 2023 is only valid for up to 1 year from the date of declaration. For further details, they can visit the official website.

