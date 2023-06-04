CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out, Download Hall ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA released the CUET PG admit card on June 3, 2023, in online mode. Students who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can download their respective admit cards at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exam on June 3 for the exams that are scheduled to be held from June 5 to 8, 2023 in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG 2023 can check and download their respective hall tickets by visiting the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CUET exam for the PG programme from June 5 to 17, 2023 in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts across various test centres in the country. The city intimation slip for the CUET PG exam has been released on June 1. In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as application number, password and date of birth in the login window to get their hall tickets online. They can also click on the direct link provided below to download their respective hall tickets.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

CUET PG 2023 exam schedule

Candidates appearing for the CUET PG exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes offered by the CUET PG participating universities can check the exam schedule in the table given below:

Events CUET PG 2023 Dates Release of CUET PG admit card 2023 June 3, 2023, for exams to be held from June 5 to 8, 2023 CUET PG 2023 exam date From June 5 to 17, 2023 CUET PG result date 2023 To be announced

CUET PG exam timing 2023: Time Table, Slot

Candidates can check the CUET PG exam 2023 timings in the table given below:

CUET 2023 Shifts CUET 2023 Timings Shift 1 8.30 to 10.30 AM Shift 2 12 to 2 PM Shift 3 3.30 to 5.30 PM

How to download CUET PG admit card 2023 online?

Those registered candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET PG- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the CUET PG admit card download link available under candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as application number, password, date of birth of the candidate in the given space

Step 5: The CUET PG admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it and download it for future reference

Details mentioned on the CUET PG 2023 admit card

After downloading the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exam, candidates are advised to cross-check the expected below-given details mentioned on it.

Name of the candidate Candidate's photograph and signature Candidate's roll number Gender Subject of exam Duration and medium of examination CUET PG's exam centre name and address Centre code and reporting time

CUET PG admit card 2023: An Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the CUET PG exam 2023 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Website to download the CUET PG admit card cuet.nta.nic.in How to download CUET PG hall ticket application number, date of birth, password CUET 2023 exam date June 5 to 17, 2023 Date of admit card release June 3, 2023 CUET PG helpdesk Phone number- 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 Email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in Details mentioned on CUET PG admit card Candidate name, roll number, exam centre address, exam dates, subject name, exam day guidelines, etc.

About CUET PG exam 2023

As per the released data, a total of 117 universities are participating in the CUET PG entrance exam for the academic year 2023 and around 8,76,908 candidates will be appearing for the exam that will be conducted for 157 subjects.