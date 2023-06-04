CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out, Download Hall ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exam on June 3 for the exams that are scheduled to be held from June 5 to 8, 2023 in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG 2023 can check and download their respective hall tickets by visiting the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CUET exam for the PG programme from June 5 to 17, 2023 in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts across various test centres in the country. The city intimation slip for the CUET PG exam has been released on June 1. In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as application number, password and date of birth in the login window to get their hall tickets online. They can also click on the direct link provided below to download their respective hall tickets.
CUET PG Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
CUET PG 2023 exam schedule
Candidates appearing for the CUET PG exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes offered by the CUET PG participating universities can check the exam schedule in the table given below:
|
Events
|
CUET PG 2023 Dates
|
Release of CUET PG admit card 2023
|
June 3, 2023, for exams to be held from June 5 to 8, 2023
|
CUET PG 2023 exam date
|
From June 5 to 17, 2023
|
CUET PG result date 2023
|
To be announced
CUET PG exam timing 2023: Time Table, Slot
Candidates can check the CUET PG exam 2023 timings in the table given below:
|
CUET 2023 Shifts
|
CUET 2023 Timings
|
Shift 1
|
8.30 to 10.30 AM
|
Shift 2
|
12 to 2 PM
|
Shift 3
|
3.30 to 5.30 PM
How to download CUET PG admit card 2023 online?
Those registered candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the hall tickets.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET PG- cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the CUET PG admit card download link available under candidate's activity
Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as application number, password, date of birth of the candidate in the given space
Step 5: The CUET PG admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it and download it for future reference
Details mentioned on the CUET PG 2023 admit card
After downloading the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exam, candidates are advised to cross-check the expected below-given details mentioned on it.
|
Name of the candidate
|
Candidate's photograph and signature
|
Candidate's roll number
|
Gender
|
Subject of exam
|
Duration and medium of examination
|
CUET PG's exam centre name and address
|
Centre code and reporting time
CUET PG admit card 2023: An Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the CUET PG exam 2023 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Website to download the CUET PG admit card
|
cuet.nta.nic.in
|
How to download CUET PG hall ticket
|
application number, date of birth, password
|
June 5 to 17, 2023
|
Date of admit card release
|
June 3, 2023
|
CUET PG helpdesk
|
Phone number- 011 40759000/ 011 69227700
Email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in
|
Details mentioned on CUET PG admit card
|
Candidate name, roll number, exam centre address, exam dates, subject name, exam day guidelines, etc.
About CUET PG exam 2023
As per the released data, a total of 117 universities are participating in the CUET PG entrance exam for the academic year 2023 and around 8,76,908 candidates will be appearing for the exam that will be conducted for 157 subjects.