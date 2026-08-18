NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) Today? Check Exam Timing, and Venue Details at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in
Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 date: The NHM Maharashtra is likely to release the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 today i.e. on August 18, for the Community Health Officer (CHO) positions. A total of1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the written exam is scheduled on Aug 25. Check all details here.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026: The NHM Maharashtra is all set to release the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 today i.e. on August 18, for the Community Health Officer (CHO) positions. The Maharashtra CHO exam which is a much awaited state-level recruitment test to select Community Health Officers is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2026. A number of candidates have been applied for these recruitment drive aiming to give a major thrust to the primary healthcare delivery system across the state. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for document verification round. A total of1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
Candidates applied successfully for the 1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions will be able to download the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 through the link at the official website-nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. You are advised to be ready with your login details to download the hall ticket once the link is activated by the concerned authority. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date
NHM Maharashtra has not officially announce regarding the Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 release date, as per the general practices the exam authority released admit card one week before the fixed exam schedule. The Community Health Officer (CHO) positions written exam is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2026. It is expected that the NHM Maharashtra will upload the hall ticket today i.e. on August 18, 2026.
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Maharashtra CHO 2026: Exam Pattern
The written exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode consisting of multiple-choice objective questions. There will be a total 100 questions in the written exam and it is worth a total of 100 marks i.e. 1 mark per question. The duration of the exam will be a total of 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the exam and there will be no negative marking system in the exam. The test will be conducted in bilingual mode, providing the question paper in both Marathi and English. Check details of the exam pattern in table form given below-
|Event
|Detils
|Exam Type
|Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice objective questions
|Number of Questions
|100
|Total Marks
|100
|Duration
|120 minutes
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Download Maharashtra CHO 2026 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential
Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Community Health Officer (CHO) positions can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials including registration number and password to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.
nhm.maharashtra.gov.in Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 Overview
The NHM Maharashtra had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions through the recruitment drive across the state. The selection process includes Written Test and Document Verification. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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NHM Maharashtra
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Exam Name
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NHM Maharashtra CHO
|
Post
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Community Health Officer (CHO)
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Vacancy
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1974
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Exam Date
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August 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Test and Document Verification
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Admit Card status
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Soon
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Job Location
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Maharashtra
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Official website
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https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/
How to Download Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Online?
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. The process to download the hall ticket is simple and takes only a few steps. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket easily-
- Visit the official website: nhm.maharashtra.gov.in
- Open the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section
- Find the link titled “Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026”
- Provide your login credentials to the link.
- Download the Hall Ticket for reference.
Important Instructions for Maharashtra CHO Exam 2026
Candidates who are going to appear in the Maharashtra CHO exam on August, 2026, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Remember that written exam is vary crucial phase for the CHO recruitment drive as those who will qualify in the written exam will get a berth in the Document Verification round. Candidates should reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam.
- Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates get closed.
- Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.
- The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before it ends. So the candidates who completed their examination earlier will be requested to sit and maintain the decorum of the exam hall.
- It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a hard copy of their card and valid ID proof to the exam hall
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.