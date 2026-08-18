NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 (OUT) Today? Check Exam Timing, and Venue Details at nhm.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026: The NHM Maharashtra is all set to release the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 today i.e. on August 18, for the Community Health Officer (CHO) positions. The Maharashtra CHO exam which is a much awaited state-level recruitment test to select Community Health Officers is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2026. A number of candidates have been applied for these recruitment drive aiming to give a major thrust to the primary healthcare delivery system across the state. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for document verification round. A total of1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive. NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link Candidates applied successfully for the 1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions will be able to download the NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 through the link at the official website-nhm.maharashtra.gov.in. You are advised to be ready with your login details to download the hall ticket once the link is activated by the concerned authority. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

NHM Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link (Active Soon) Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Release Date NHM Maharashtra has not officially announce regarding the Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 release date, as per the general practices the exam authority released admit card one week before the fixed exam schedule. The Community Health Officer (CHO) positions written exam is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2026. It is expected that the NHM Maharashtra will upload the hall ticket today i.e. on August 18, 2026. Employment News Of The Week 2026 Maharashtra CHO 2026: Exam Pattern The written exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode consisting of multiple-choice objective questions. There will be a total 100 questions in the written exam and it is worth a total of 100 marks i.e. 1 mark per question. The duration of the exam will be a total of 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the exam and there will be no negative marking system in the exam. The test will be conducted in bilingual mode, providing the question paper in both Marathi and English. Check details of the exam pattern in table form given below-

Event Detils Exam Type Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice objective questions Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Duration 120 minutes Indian Army Rally Bharti 2026: All States Rally Latest Updates Download Maharashtra CHO 2026 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Community Health Officer (CHO) positions can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials including registration number and password to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application. nhm.maharashtra.gov.in Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 Overview The NHM Maharashtra had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of1974 Community Health Officer (CHO) positions through the recruitment drive across the state. The selection process includes Written Test and Document Verification. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.

Maharashtra CHO Admit Card 2026 - Highlights Organization NHM Maharashtra Exam Name NHM Maharashtra CHO Post Community Health Officer (CHO) Vacancy 1974 Exam Date August 25, 2026 Selection Process Written Test and Document Verification Admit Card status Soon Job Location Maharashtra Official website https://nhm.maharashtra.gov.in/ How to Download Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026 Online? Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. The process to download the hall ticket is simple and takes only a few steps. You can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket easily- Visit the official website: nhm.maharashtra.gov.in

Open the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section

Find the link titled “Maharashtra CHO Hall Ticket 2026”

Provide your login credentials to the link.

Download the Hall Ticket for reference.