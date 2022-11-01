Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023: Download PDF of Class 12th English Syllabus

Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for English Subject is available for Class 12th. The new English syllabus of Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary has been revised considering the curriculum of Class 1st to Class 10th of Maharashtra state. Moreover, MSBSHSE also considered National Curriculum Framework & State Curriculum Framework of other states to design the new curriculum of English subject for HSC level.
Check here new HSC English Syllabus 2023 for class 12th and get the link to download it in PDF towards the end of this article.
Highlights of Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023:
- The English language is one of the compulsory subjects for Maharashtra Board Class 11th and Class 12th.
- The 100 marks weightage for English subject is 80 marks for Theory paper and 20 marks for Practicals/Oral/Projects.
- The Maharashtra board syllabus of HSC English is a common course designed after considering needs of students from the English medium as well as the Non-English medium schools.
- The syllabus has been designed to impart functional (communicative), literary (aesthetic) and cultural (integrative) education in students.
- The HSC English syllabus of Maharashtra board is common for students of all streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts.
- The Syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC level is based on the following –
- Listening Skills
- Speaking Skills
- Reading Skills
- Writing Skills
- Vocabulary
- Grammar
Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023
|
Course
|
Detailed topics
|
A Course book in English (Yuvabharati)
|
A. For detailed study –
i) Prose: About 80 pages of literary and non-literary (informative) texts/passages (excluding notes, illustrations, tasks, etc.)
ii) Poetry: About 200-250 lines
B. For Non-detailed study –
A selection of literary and non-literary texts (Longer Pieces): About 40 pages.
|
Grammar
|
The Tenses – Advanced level of the tenses learned up to Class 11th level
Types of sentences (Simple, Compound, Complex, Relative clauses)
Clauses (Proper usage and synthesis)
Voice (Statements, questions, indirect objects, object + object complement, negatives. (Advanced level) (Conversion))
Reported Speech (Advanced level, continuous short paragraph consisting of three to four connected sentences)
Uses of ‘too’ and ‘enough’ (Conversion and synthesis)
Modal Auxiliaries (may, might, must, etc.)
Articles (Uses and omission of ‘a’, ‘an’, ‘the’)
Prepositions (Indicating time, place and direction)
Linking words/discourse markers (Use of linking words in sentences and in larger units)
Word formation (Changing word forms-nouns, verbs, adverbs, adjectives)
Infinitives, Gerunds and Participles (Usage and synthesis)
Weightage for each section of Maharashtra Board HSC English 2023:
|
Sections
|
Weightage
|
Reading Skills (textual and non-textual)
|
40%
|
Grammar
|
15%
|
Writing Skills
|
25%
|
Oral Test
|
20%
The scheme of evaluation for Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023 is as under –
Marking scheme for written test:
|
Sections
|
Marks allotted
|
Prose
|
25 marks
|
Poetry
|
08 marks
|
Grammar
|
12 marks
|
Writing
|
27 marks
|
Reading skills
|
08 marks
|
Total
|
80 marks
Marking scheme for oral test:
|
Sections
|
Marks allotted
|
Listening
|
06 marks
|
Loud Reading
|
04 marks
|
Speaking
|
05 marks
|
Conversation
|
05 marks
|
Total
|
20 marks
To download the syllabus in PDF, click on the link attached below:
|Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12th English Syllabus 2023 in PDF
