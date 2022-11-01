Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023: Download PDF of Class 12th English Syllabus

Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023: Students can know here Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for the Compulsory language subject i.e. English. Know here all about Maharashtra Board HSC English Paper including course book Yuvabharati and Grammar.

Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board HSC Syllabus for English Subject is available for Class 12th. The new English syllabus of Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary has been revised considering the curriculum of Class 1st to Class 10th of Maharashtra state. Moreover, MSBSHSE also considered National Curriculum Framework & State Curriculum Framework of other states to design the new curriculum of English subject for HSC level.

Check here new HSC English Syllabus 2023 for class 12th and get the link to download it in PDF towards the end of this article.

Highlights of Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023:

The English language is one of the compulsory subjects for Maharashtra Board Class 11th and Class 12th. The 100 marks weightage for English subject is 80 marks for Theory paper and 20 marks for Practicals/Oral/Projects. The Maharashtra board syllabus of HSC English is a common course designed after considering needs of students from the English medium as well as the Non-English medium schools. The syllabus has been designed to impart functional (communicative), literary (aesthetic) and cultural (integrative) education in students. The HSC English syllabus of Maharashtra board is common for students of all streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts. The Syllabus of Maharashtra board HSC level is based on the following –

Listening Skills

Speaking Skills

Reading Skills

Writing Skills

Vocabulary

Grammar

Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023

Course Detailed topics A Course book in English (Yuvabharati) A. For detailed study – i) Prose: About 80 pages of literary and non-literary (informative) texts/passages (excluding notes, illustrations, tasks, etc.) ii) Poetry: About 200-250 lines B. For Non-detailed study – A selection of literary and non-literary texts (Longer Pieces): About 40 pages. Grammar The Tenses – Advanced level of the tenses learned up to Class 11th level Types of sentences (Simple, Compound, Complex, Relative clauses) Clauses (Proper usage and synthesis) Voice (Statements, questions, indirect objects, object + object complement, negatives. (Advanced level) (Conversion)) Reported Speech (Advanced level, continuous short paragraph consisting of three to four connected sentences) Uses of ‘too’ and ‘enough’ (Conversion and synthesis) Modal Auxiliaries (may, might, must, etc.) Articles (Uses and omission of ‘a’, ‘an’, ‘the’) Prepositions (Indicating time, place and direction) Linking words/discourse markers (Use of linking words in sentences and in larger units) Word formation (Changing word forms-nouns, verbs, adverbs, adjectives) Infinitives, Gerunds and Participles (Usage and synthesis)

Weightage for each section of Maharashtra Board HSC English 2023:

Sections Weightage Reading Skills (textual and non-textual) 40% Grammar 15% Writing Skills 25% Oral Test 20%

The scheme of evaluation for Maharashtra State Board HSC English Syllabus 2023 is as under –

Marking scheme for written test:

Sections Marks allotted Prose 25 marks Poetry 08 marks Grammar 12 marks Writing 27 marks Reading skills 08 marks Total 80 marks

Marking scheme for oral test:

Sections Marks allotted Listening 06 marks Loud Reading 04 marks Speaking 05 marks Conversation 05 marks Total 20 marks

To download the syllabus in PDF, click on the link attached below:

