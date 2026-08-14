Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks provided here. Candidates can review year-wise, category-wise closing ranks to analyze the trends over the years.

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MIMS NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the MIMS NEET UG expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table below:

Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank All India General 5079 - 5341 7673 - 8042 All India OBC 7096 - 7342 10657- 11050 All India EWS 13557 - 13811 15037 - 15375 All India SC 27568 - 49890 62456 - 65232 All India ST 31923 - 51119 75541 - 82535