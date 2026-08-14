Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) NEET UG 2026 cutoff will be released soon. Check the expected opening and closing ranks provided for various categories. Candidates can review year-wise, category-wise closing ranks from 2023-2025 to analyze admission trends.
NEET UG 2026: Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks provided here. Candidates can review year-wise, category-wise closing ranks to analyze the trends over the years.
Also Check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
MIMS NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the MIMS NEET UG expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table below:
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
5079 - 5341
|
7673 - 8042
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7096 - 7342
|
10657- 11050
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13557 - 13811
|
15037 - 15375
|
All India
|
SC
|
27568 - 49890
|
62456 - 65232
|
All India
|
ST
|
31923 - 51119
|
75541 - 82535
MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2025, previous year opening and closing rank provided below:
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
5444
|
7639
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7096
|
10488
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13557
|
15375
|
All India
|
SC
|
57926
|
65232
|
All India
|
ST
|
50227
|
82535
MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the category-wise MIMS College Round 1 opening and closing rank shared in the table below:
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
5345
|
8042
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7591
|
10677
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13950
|
14941
|
All India
|
SC
|
51381
|
64217
|
All India
|
ST
|
65406
|
65406
MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 MIMS college NEET UG 2023 opening and closing rank shared in the table below:
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
5079
|
7209
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7584
|
11050
|
All India
|
EWS
|
14240
|
14340
|
All India
|
SC
|
27568
|
52877
|
All India
|
ST
|
31923
|
73262
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