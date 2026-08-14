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Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 22:50 IST

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) NEET UG 2026 cutoff will be released soon. Check the expected opening and closing ranks provided for various categories. Candidates can review year-wise, category-wise closing ranks from 2023-2025 to analyze admission trends.

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, NEET UG Cutoff 2026 will be released soon. Expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks provided here. Candidates can review year-wise, category-wise closing ranks to analyze the trends over the years.

Also Check:  NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College 

MIMS NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the MIMS NEET UG expected opening and closing ranks provided in the table below: 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

5079 - 5341

7673 - 8042

All India

OBC

7096 - 7342

10657- 11050

All India

EWS

13557 - 13811

15037 - 15375

All India

SC

27568 - 49890

62456 - 65232

All India

ST

31923 - 51119

75541 - 82535

MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2025, previous year opening and closing rank provided below: 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

5444

7639

All India

OBC

7096

10488

All India

EWS

13557

15375

All India

SC

57926

65232

All India

ST

50227

82535

MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the category-wise MIMS College Round 1 opening and closing rank shared in the table below: 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

5345

8042

All India

OBC

7591

10677

All India

EWS

13950

14941

All India

SC

51381

64217

All India

ST

65406

65406

MIMS NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 1 MIMS college NEET UG 2023 opening and closing rank shared in the table below:

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

5079

7209

All India

OBC

7584

11050

All India

EWS

14240

14340

All India

SC

27568

52877

All India

ST

31923

73262

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 22:50 IST

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