MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1174 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details- Direct Link Here
MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026: MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 has started the application process today, 17 August 2026. Candidates can now apply online for a total of 1174 posts at the official website, mphc.gov.in. Check this article to know complete details about eligibility criteria, Selection process, and more.
Key Points
- MP High Court announces 1174 Assistant Grade 3 vacancies for District Courts.
- Applications open August 17, 2026, and close September 15, 2026.
- Apply online at mphc.gov.in; graduate degree & computer diploma required.
MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a recruitment notification for various Assistant Grade 3 posts, with a total of 1174 vacancies in the District andSessions Court. The application process starts today, 17 August 2026, and closes on 15 September at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,mphc.gov.in. They are also advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying to check the age limit, qualifications, and other important details.
MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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High Court of Madhya Pradesh
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Advertisement No.
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614/Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Grade 3
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Total Vacancies
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1174
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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17 August 2026 (Today)
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Application Last Date
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15 September 2026
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Job Location
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Madhya Pradesh
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Official Website
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mphc.gov.in
MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Notification
Interested candidates can apply online for MP High Court recruitment 2026 from today, 17 August 2026, for a total of 1174 Grade 3 posts. The official notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to check it properly before applying.
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MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026
MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the MP High Court Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
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Candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university.
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Candidates must have a valid scorecard from any institute/ agency recognised by the MP Government.
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Candidates must have a one-year diploma course in computer applications.
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The Minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.
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The age relaxation is given as per MP Government rules
MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 has announced a recruitment notification for a total of 1174 vacancies under various district and session courts. Interested candidates must check the complete category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
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Category
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No. of Posts
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UR
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314
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SC
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181
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ST
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236
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OBC
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325
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EWS
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118
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Total
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1,174
MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has started the online application process for 1174 vacancies on 17 August 2026. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,15 Sepetember, 2026.
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MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official website of the High Court, MP, mphc.gov.in
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On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” Link
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Register yourself using your mobile number and email ID
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Now, fill the application form with personal details
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Upload scanned documents, photography, and signature
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Pay the application fee
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Check the form carefully
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Then, click on the “Submit” button
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Save and download the form for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com