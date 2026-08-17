MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1174 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details- Direct Link Here

Key Points MP High Court announces 1174 Assistant Grade 3 vacancies for District Courts.

Applications open August 17, 2026, and close September 15, 2026.

Apply online at mphc.gov.in; graduate degree & computer diploma required.

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a recruitment notification for various Assistant Grade 3 posts, with a total of 1174 vacancies in the District andSessions Court. The application process starts today, 17 August 2026, and closes on 15 September at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,mphc.gov.in. They are also advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying to check the age limit, qualifications, and other important details. MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body High Court of Madhya Pradesh Advertisement No. 614/Exam/2026 Post Name Assistant Grade 3 Total Vacancies 1174 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 17 August 2026 (Today) Application Last Date 15 September 2026 Job Location Madhya Pradesh Official Website mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Notification Interested candidates can apply online for MP High Court recruitment 2026 from today, 17 August 2026, for a total of 1174 Grade 3 posts. The official notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to check it properly before applying. MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Check Here MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the MP High Court Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: Candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Candidates must have a valid scorecard from any institute/ agency recognised by the MP Government.

Candidates must have a one-year diploma course in computer applications.

The Minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

The age relaxation is given as per MP Government rules



MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 has announced a recruitment notification for a total of 1174 vacancies under various district and session courts. Interested candidates must check the complete category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below: Category No. of Posts UR 314 SC 181 ST 236 OBC 325 EWS 118 Total 1,174 MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has started the online application process for 1174 vacancies on 17 August 2026. They can check the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,15 Sepetember, 2026. MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for MP High Court Grade 3 Recruitment 2026