MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 504 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the official notification for the MP Police SI Recruitment 2026, with 504 Sub-Inspector posts. The online application process for the MP Police SI recruitment 2026 will start on September 9, 2026 and will close on September 23, 2026. Along with the application dates, the board has also released the exam date for the MP Police SI exam, which is October 28, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for MP Police SI posts must apply online through the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Recruitment Notification PDF 2026

The official recruitment notification for the MP Police Recruitment 2026 is now available on the official website of the MPESB. Candidates who want to apply for these posts should read the complete notification carefully.