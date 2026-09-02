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MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 504 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 10:26 IST

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 notification released by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB). Registration will start on September 9, 2026 and will close on September 28, 2026. The exam is to be conducted on October 28, 2026.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 504 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More
MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 504 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Key Points

  • MPESB released notification for 504 MP Police SI posts for 2026.
  • Online applications for MP Police SI 2026 start Sept 9 and close Sept 28, 2026.
  • The MP Police SI exam for 2026 is scheduled for October 28, 2026.

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the official notification for the MP Police SI Recruitment 2026, with 504 Sub-Inspector posts. The online application process for the MP Police SI recruitment 2026 will start on September 9, 2026 and will close on September 23, 2026. Along with the application dates, the board has also released the exam date for the MP Police SI exam, which is October 28, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for MP Police SI posts must apply online through the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. 

MP Police Recruitment Notification PDF 2026

The official recruitment notification for the MP Police Recruitment 2026 is now available on the official website of the MPESB. Candidates who want to apply for these posts should read the complete notification carefully. 

MP Police Recruitment Notification 2026

Download PDF Here

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Overview

This recruitment process allows the candiayes to eligible candidates to apply for both non-technical and technical posts based on their educational qualifications. Given below are the key highlights of the MP Police SI recruitment 2026:-

Features

Highlights

Exam Name

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board

Post Name

Subedar and Sub-Inspector (Non-Technical and Technical)

Total Number of Vacancies

504

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

September 9 to September 28, 2026

Exam Date

October 28, 2026

Official Website

www.esb.mp.gov.in

Steps to Apply Online for MP Police SI Recruitment 2026

Once the online application window starts on the official website on September 9, 2026, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:-

  • Go to the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in
  • Look for the notification named ‘Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test for Police H.Q., Home (Police) -2026’ and click on it
  • Complete the registration details by entering the required details like the name, contact number, email ID, etc. and generate a registration number and password.
  • Using the registration number and password, fill in the application form with personal, educational and other information. 
  • Upload the scanned copies of the required documents, such as the passport-size photograph, signature, educational marksheet and certificates. 
  • Pay the application fee through the available payment mode and review the application form before submitting.
  • Download the application form and keep it safe for future use. 

Important Guidelines for the MP Police SI Recruitment 2026

Given below are some important points that the candidates should remember while filling out the application form:-

  • Candidates will have to pay an application fee, which is decided category-wise, which is as follows:-

Category

ESB Exam Fee

Department Exam Fee

MP Online Portal Fee

Unreserved 

Rs. 500

Rs. 200

Rs. 60 (Kiosk)

Rs. 20 (Self)

SC, ST, OBC, EWS 

Rs. 250

Rs. 100

Rs. 60 (Kiosk)

Rs. 20 (Self)

  • Candidates should keep the following documents ready before submitting the application form: educational qualification certificate or marksheet, valid photo ID proof, recent passport-size photograph, category certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable).

  • The selection process includes prelims exam, mains exam, PET and interview.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 10:26 IST

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