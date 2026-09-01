The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026 today, September 1, 2026. Interested candidates who aim to join the Regional Rural Banks as Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) or as Officers (Scale I, II & III) can submit their online application form on the official website, i.e., ibps.in. The online application process will close on September 21, 2026. Before filling out the registration form, candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Through this recruitment process, IBPS is expected to fill around 13760 vacancies.

Candidates are also advised to keep their required documents scanned beforehand, including the passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration, to make sure to have a smooth registration process.