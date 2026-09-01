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IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026: Register Now for 13706 PO, Clerk, and SO Posts at ibps.in

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 11:08 IST

IBPS RRB online application process starts today! Check how to register online, application fee details, eligibility criteria, the direct link to apply online & other important details in the article given below.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026: Register Now for 13706 PO, Clerk, and SO Posts at ibps.in
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026: Register Now for 13706 PO, Clerk, and SO Posts at ibps.in

Key Points

  • IBPS RRB 2026 applications started on September 1, 2026, for over 13000 vacancies.
  • The online application process for IBPS RRB 2026 closes on September 21, 2026.
  • Online Prelims Exams for Officers and Office Assistants are in November or December 2026.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026 today, September 1, 2026. Interested candidates who aim to join the Regional Rural Banks as Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) or as Officers (Scale I, II & III) can submit their online application form on the official website, i.e., ibps.in. The online application process will close on September 21, 2026. Before filling out the registration form, candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Through this recruitment process, IBPS is expected to fill around 13760 vacancies.

Candidates are also advised to keep their required documents scanned beforehand, including the passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration, to make sure to have a smooth registration process.

Direct Link to Apply for IBPS RRB Clerk & PO Recruitment 2026

The application process for the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO recruitment is now available on the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment process can also use the direct link given below to apply online:-

IBPS Clerk & PO Recruitment 2026

Direct Link to Apply

Important Dates for the IBPS Regional Rural Bank Recruitment 2026

Before the candidates start submitting their applications for the recruitment process of the IBPS RRB Officer Scale and Office Assistant Post 2026, they should be aware of the following important dates:-

Events

Important Date

Release of Official Notification

September 1, 2026

Online Application Process Start Date

September 1, 2026

Online Application Process Close Date

September 21, 2026

Last Date for the Payment of Fees

September 1 to 21, 2026

Correction Window

2 days after the registration process is closed

Pre-Exam Training (PET) Date

November 2026

Admit Card for Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)

November or December 2026

Online Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)

November or December 2026

Result of Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)

December 2026 to January 2027

Admit Card for Mains Exam (Officers and OA)

December 2026 to January 2027

Online Main Exam (Officers and OA)

December 2026 to January 2027

Result Declaration of Mains Exam (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

January 2027

Interview Admit Cards (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

January 2027

Interview Date (For Officers Scale I, II and III)

January or February 2027

How to Apply Online for the IBPS RRB Officer and Office Assistant Posts 2026?

Candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online for the IBPS RRB Officer and Office Assistant posts 2026:-

  • Visit the official website, i.e., ibps.in, select the CRP RRB section, click on the Apply Online link and choose ‘Click Here for New Registration’.
  • Enter the required details, such as the candidate's name and contact information like mobile number and email ID and generate the registration number and password.
  • Once the registration number and password have been generated, log in to the account and fill out the application form. 
  • Enter the basic information, such as educational qualifications, state preferences, and personal details, and upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and the handwritten declaration as per the required dimensions. 
  • Pay the application fee through online modes like net banking, debit card, or UPI
  • Carefully review the application before submitting, and download and print a copy of the completed application form and fee receipt for future use.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 11:08 IST

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FAQs

  • What is the application fee to apply for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026?
    +
    The application fee to apply for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026 is different for each category and post, which is as follows:-For Officer (Scale I,II & III):-1- For SC, ST, PwBD candidates:- Rs. 175 inclusive of GST2- For Others: Rs. 850 inclusive of GSTFor Office Assistant:-1- For SC, ST, PwBD candidates:- Rs. 175 inclusive of GST2- For Others: Rs. 850 inclusive of GST
  • When will the online application process close for the IBPS RRB recruitment 2026?
    +
    The online application process for the IBPS RRB recruitment process will close on September 21, 2026.
  • When will the online application process start for the IBPS RRB Clerk and SO Recruitment 2026?
    +
    The online application process for the IBPS RRB Clerk and SO posts recruitment 2026 has started on September 1, 2026 on the official website, i.e., ibps.in.

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