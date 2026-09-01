IBPS RRB Apply Online 2026: Register Now for 13706 PO, Clerk, and SO Posts at ibps.in
IBPS RRB online application process starts today! Check how to register online, application fee details, eligibility criteria, the direct link to apply online & other important details in the article given below.
Key Points
- IBPS RRB 2026 applications started on September 1, 2026, for over 13000 vacancies.
- The online application process for IBPS RRB 2026 closes on September 21, 2026.
- Online Prelims Exams for Officers and Office Assistants are in November or December 2026.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2026 today, September 1, 2026. Interested candidates who aim to join the Regional Rural Banks as Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) or as Officers (Scale I, II & III) can submit their online application form on the official website, i.e., ibps.in. The online application process will close on September 21, 2026. Before filling out the registration form, candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Through this recruitment process, IBPS is expected to fill around 13760 vacancies.
Candidates are also advised to keep their required documents scanned beforehand, including the passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration, to make sure to have a smooth registration process.
Direct Link to Apply for IBPS RRB Clerk & PO Recruitment 2026
The application process for the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO recruitment is now available on the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment process can also use the direct link given below to apply online:-
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IBPS Clerk & PO Recruitment 2026
Important Dates for the IBPS Regional Rural Bank Recruitment 2026
Before the candidates start submitting their applications for the recruitment process of the IBPS RRB Officer Scale and Office Assistant Post 2026, they should be aware of the following important dates:-
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Events
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Important Date
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Release of Official Notification
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September 1, 2026
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Online Application Process Start Date
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September 1, 2026
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Online Application Process Close Date
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September 21, 2026
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Last Date for the Payment of Fees
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September 1 to 21, 2026
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Correction Window
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2 days after the registration process is closed
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Pre-Exam Training (PET) Date
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November 2026
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Admit Card for Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)
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November or December 2026
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Online Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)
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November or December 2026
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Result of Prelims Exam (Officers and OA)
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December 2026 to January 2027
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Admit Card for Mains Exam (Officers and OA)
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December 2026 to January 2027
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Online Main Exam (Officers and OA)
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December 2026 to January 2027
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Result Declaration of Mains Exam (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
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January 2027
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Interview Admit Cards (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
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January 2027
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Interview Date (For Officers Scale I, II and III)
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January or February 2027
How to Apply Online for the IBPS RRB Officer and Office Assistant Posts 2026?
Candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply online for the IBPS RRB Officer and Office Assistant posts 2026:-
- Visit the official website, i.e., ibps.in, select the CRP RRB section, click on the Apply Online link and choose ‘Click Here for New Registration’.
- Enter the required details, such as the candidate's name and contact information like mobile number and email ID and generate the registration number and password.
- Once the registration number and password have been generated, log in to the account and fill out the application form.
- Enter the basic information, such as educational qualifications, state preferences, and personal details, and upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and the handwritten declaration as per the required dimensions.
- Pay the application fee through online modes like net banking, debit card, or UPI
- Carefully review the application before submitting, and download and print a copy of the completed application form and fee receipt for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.