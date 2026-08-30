IBPS RRB Short Notice 2026 OUT for Around 12000+ Vacancies, Check Exam Dates & Other Important Details
IBPS RRB short notification is out for 12000+ vacancies. Check the RRB Clerk, PO, Officer Scale 2 & 3 exam dates, eligibility criteria, application dates and selection process.
Key Points
- IBPS RRB 2026 notification released for 12000+ vacancies across 28 banks.
- Online applications for IBPS RRB 2026 are from Sept 1 to Sept 21, 2026.
- Prelims exam expected Nov/Dec 2026; Mains in Jan 2027 for IBPS RRB 2026.
The IBPS RRB Notification 2026 has been released for candidates who are looking for banking jobs in the Regional Rural Banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the CRP RRBs- XV recruitment for Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I (PO), Officer Scale-II and Officer Scale-III posts in the employment newspaper. The IBPS RRB 2026 application form will be available from September 1 to September 21, 2026.
The recruitment process will cover over 28 Regional Rural Banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to announce around 12000 vacancies, while the complete post-wise and category-wise vacancy and official details will be released once the recruitment notification is released. Interested candidates should also note that the prelims exam is expected to be conducted in November or Decmber 2026, followed by the next stages of the selection process.
IBPS RRB Important Dates and Vacancy Details 2026
Interested candidates can check the important details of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 from the table given below:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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IBPS RRB Recruitment
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
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Post Name
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Clerk, PO and Officer Scale
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Total Number of Vacancies
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12000+ Vacancies
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Total Number of Participating Banks
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28
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Online Application Start Date
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September 1, 2026
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Online Application Close Date
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September 21, 2026
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Prelims Exam
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November or December 2026
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Mains Exam
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January 2027 (Expected)
Which Post Can the Candidates Apply for IBPS RRB 2026?
The IBPS RRB Eligibility criteria 2026 will depend on the post that the candidates apply for. A bachelor’s degree is required for the post of Officer Assistant and Officer Scale-I, although Officer Scale -I candidates with qualifications in areas such as agriculture, IT, Management, law, economics and accountancy may receive preference over other candidates. Local-Language proficiency is also important for the relevant posts being applied for. The age limit as set by the IBPS for the hiring of Regional Rural Bank (RRB) should be as follows:-
- Office Assistant:- Between 18 and 28 years of age. Age relaxation to be given as per government rules.
- Officer Scale-I:- Above 18 and below 30 years of age. Age relaxation to be given as per government rules.
- Officer Scale-II:- Above 21 and below 32 years of age. Age relaxation to be given as per government rules.
- Officer Scale-III:- Above 21 and below 40 years of age. Age relaxation to be given as per government rules.
Also check, Spelling Error Practice Questions for IBPS PO, SBI PO & Police Exams 2026
Which IBPS RRB Post Should the Candidates Target?
Instead of applying for a post simply because it has more vacancies than the other posts, candidates should first compare their eligibility, age, experience, exam stages and career levels. If the candidate is:-
- Fresh Graduate:- Apply for RRB Clerk and Officer Scale-I; these are the main options to explore.
- Officer-level banking career:- Officer Scale-I is the more suitable target.
- Already working:- Officer Scale-II and III may offer a better fit because of the experience and qualification requirements.
This comparison can help the candidates choose their right IBPS RRB post in 2026 before filling out the application form.
Also check, Important Banking Terms for SBI PO, IBPS PO & Other Bank Exams 2026: Check Simple Meanings With Examples
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.