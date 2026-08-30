IBPS RRB Short Notice 2026 OUT for Around 12000+ Vacancies, Check Exam Dates & Other Important Details

The IBPS RRB Notification 2026 has been released for candidates who are looking for banking jobs in the Regional Rural Banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the CRP RRBs- XV recruitment for Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale-I (PO), Officer Scale-II and Officer Scale-III posts in the employment newspaper. The IBPS RRB 2026 application form will be available from September 1 to September 21, 2026.

The recruitment process will cover over 28 Regional Rural Banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to announce around 12000 vacancies, while the complete post-wise and category-wise vacancy and official details will be released once the recruitment notification is released. Interested candidates should also note that the prelims exam is expected to be conducted in November or Decmber 2026, followed by the next stages of the selection process.