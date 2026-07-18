MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in - Check Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Subedar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Final Result 2026 on its official website esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can now check their final selection status online. The roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with the result has been declared in PDF format. Aspirants can visit the official portal and download the final result PDF to check their qualification status.

MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result Download Link

The MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 has been made available online by the MPESB. Candidates who have participated in the exam conducted between December 17 and 18, 2026. The final result includes the list of candidates selected after the completion of all stages of the selection process, including the written examination, physical test and document verification. Check the direct link below to access your results.