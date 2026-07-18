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MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in - Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:49 IST

The MPESB has released the MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can download the result PDF and check their selection status.

MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in - Check Direct Link Here
MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in - Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • MPESB released MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026 on esb.mp.gov.in.
  • The recruitment examination was conducted between December 17-18, 2026.
  • A total of 3,187 candidates have been included in the final result.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Subedar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Final Result 2026 on its official website esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can now check their final selection status online. The roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with the result has been declared in PDF format. Aspirants can visit the official portal and download the final result PDF to check their qualification status. 

MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result Download Link

The MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 has been made available online by the MPESB. Candidates who have participated in the exam conducted between December 17 and 18, 2026. The final result includes the list of candidates selected after the completion of all stages of the selection process, including the written examination, physical test and document verification. Check the direct link below to access your results.

MP Police Subedar ASI Final Result 2026 Link 

Click Here

MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026 Key Highlights 

The results for the first phase of the MP Police Subedar/ASI examination were released on February 17, 2026. 4,222 candidates who qualified in the written examination were forwarded to the Police Department (comprising 3,886 unique candidates). The Police Department subsequently conducted the second phase of the physical and medical test. Following the second phase, the final result has now been prepared for only 87% of the posts. A total of 3,187 candidates have been included in the final result. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) 

Post Name 

Subedar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) 

Result Name 

MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026 

Number of Vacancies 

500

Mode of Result 

Online

Selection Process 

Written Exam, Physical Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination 

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in

Steps to Download MP Police Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the final result:

  • Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Results section.

  • Look for the link "MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026.”

  • Click on the result link available on the screen.

  • The result PDF will open in a new window.

  • Use the search function (Ctrl + F) and enter your roll number.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the MP Police Subedar and ASI Final Result 2026 PDF

Candidates can check the details mentioned in the final result PDF after downloading it. The following details are generally available in the result document

  • Name and Roll Number

  • Category

  • Post Name

  • Selection Status

  • Merit Position (if applicable)

  • Recruitment Advertisement Number

  • Important Instructions for Selected Candidates

In case of any discrepancy in the result details, candidates should immediately contact the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board for clarification.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:47 IST

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