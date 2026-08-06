MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Check New Exam Dates for Group 2, Group 3, SI & Other Posts
MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: The MPESB has released the exam calendar for the 12 recruitment examinations going to be held in the month of September to December 2026. The candidates who have applied for any of these recruitments can check the updated exam dates in this article.
Key Points
- MPESB released the revised 2026 exam calendar for 12 recruitment exams.
- The calendar was published on 05 August 2026 on esb.mp.gov.in.
- Exams are scheduled from September to December 2026; all dates are tentative.
MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the exam dates for the various recruitment examinations conducted by MPESB. The MPESB has revised the existing exam calendar for a total of 12 recruitment exams going to be held in 2026 including Group-2 Subgroup-1 Recruitment, Police Constable Recruitment, Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment, Naib Tehsildar Departmental Exam, Panchayat Secretary, Employment Assistant Recruitment, Group-2 Subgroup-04 Recruitment, Group-03 Combined Recruitment Exam, Primary Teacher Selection Test, and Primary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) recruitment. The MPESB revised exam calendar was published on 05 August 2026 on the official website of the board at esb.mp.gov.in.
MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
The exam calendar for a total of 12 recruitment exams has been released by MPESB. These exams include various stages of the recruitment process. The exams are going to be conducted in the months of September, October, November, and December 2026. The candidates who have applied for these recruitment exams can check the tentative dates by downloading the exam calendar. These dates are termed to be tentative as they can be changed at the discretion of the Board.
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MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026
MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Check Exam Dates
As per the MPESB Exam Calendar, most of the recruitment examinations are scheduled for the month of September and December 2026. Although, there are exams in October & November too. The dates prescribed in the calendar are tentative, meaning they can be changed by the Board depending on the circumstances. Check the exam calendar here.
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S.No.
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Recruitment Exam
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Post
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Tentative Exam Month
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1
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Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment (Group-2 Subgroup-1)
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2,784
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September 2026
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2
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Group-2 Subgroup-4 Recruitment
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2,299
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September 2026
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3
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Group-3 Combined Recruitment Examination
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700
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September/October 2026
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4
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Subedar, Sub Inspector and other posts recruitment
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507
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September/October 2026
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5
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Primary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
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—
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September/October 2026
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6
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Sub Inspector Technical and Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment
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566
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October/November 2026
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7
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Police Constable Recruitment
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7,500
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October/November 2026
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8
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Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment
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1,000
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November 2026
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9
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Naib Tehsildar Divisional Examination
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73
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November/December 2026
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10
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Panchayat Secretary and Employment Assistant Recruitment
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2,900
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November/December 2026
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11
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Directorate of Culture Recruitment
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33
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December 2026
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12
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Group-6 Subgroup-1 Recruitment
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700
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December 2026
How to Download MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026
To download the MPESB revised exam calendar 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given here.
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Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Calendar tab on the left corner.
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The MPESB Revised Calendar will appear on the screen.
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Click on the download link and save it for your reference.
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