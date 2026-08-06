MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Check New Exam Dates for Group 2, Group 3, SI & Other Posts

MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the exam dates for the various recruitment examinations conducted by MPESB. The MPESB has revised the existing exam calendar for a total of 12 recruitment exams going to be held in 2026 including Group-2 Subgroup-1 Recruitment, Police Constable Recruitment, Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment, Naib Tehsildar Departmental Exam, Panchayat Secretary, Employment Assistant Recruitment, Group-2 Subgroup-04 Recruitment, Group-03 Combined Recruitment Exam, Primary Teacher Selection Test, and Primary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) recruitment. The MPESB revised exam calendar was published on 05 August 2026 on the official website of the board at esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam calendar for a total of 12 recruitment exams has been released by MPESB. These exams include various stages of the recruitment process. The exams are going to be conducted in the months of September, October, November, and December 2026. The candidates who have applied for these recruitment exams can check the tentative dates by downloading the exam calendar. These dates are termed to be tentative as they can be changed at the discretion of the Board.

MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026 Download Here

MPESB Revised Exam Calendar 2026: Check Exam Dates

As per the MPESB Exam Calendar, most of the recruitment examinations are scheduled for the month of September and December 2026. Although, there are exams in October & November too. The dates prescribed in the calendar are tentative, meaning they can be changed by the Board depending on the circumstances. Check the exam calendar here.