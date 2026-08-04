MPPSC SSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Mains Admit Card PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in - Direct Link Here

MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct the SSE Mains examination starting from 08 August onwards. The exam will last on 13 August. The commission has released the MPPSC SSE Mains admit card on 04 August for the candidates who have been shortlisted in the Prelims exam conducted on 16 February 2026. MPPSC conducted the State Services Examination (SSE) annually to recruit candidates for Group A and Group B posts. This year, the MPPSC is going to fill a total of 158 posts through this recruitment drive. The MPPSC recruitment process involves a three-stage selection process- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The candidates who get shortlisted in Prelims will be eligible for Mains and those who get selected in the Mains will appear for the Interview.

The MPPSC is going to conduct the SSE Mains on 08-13 August 2026 in offline mode. The MPPSC Mains is a descriptive examination and consists of six papers including GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2, GS Paper 3, GS Paper 4, General Hindi & Grammar, and Hindi Essay Writing. Check the highlights in the table below:

MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the MPPSC Mains examination can download their admit card through the direct link provided here. The candidates require their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Steps to Download MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026

To download the MPPSC Mains admit card 2026, the candidates should follow the steps given below: