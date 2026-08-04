MPPSC SSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Mains Admit Card PDF at mppsc.mp.gov.in - Direct Link Here
MPPSC SSE Admit Card 2026: The MPPSC has released the adamant card for State Service Main Examination on its website, mppsc.mp.gov.in on 04 August 2026. The candidates who have qualified the prelims will be able to download the Mains admit card. Check this article to download the admit card, know the Mains exam date, and timings.
Key Points
- MPPSC SSE Mains admit cards released on 04 August 2026 for shortlisted candidates.
- The SSE Mains examination is scheduled from 08 August to 13 August 2026.
- A total of 158 posts will be filled; Prelims were held on 16 February 2026.
MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct the SSE Mains examination starting from 08 August onwards. The exam will last on 13 August. The commission has released the MPPSC SSE Mains admit card on 04 August for the candidates who have been shortlisted in the Prelims exam conducted on 16 February 2026. MPPSC conducted the State Services Examination (SSE) annually to recruit candidates for Group A and Group B posts. This year, the MPPSC is going to fill a total of 158 posts through this recruitment drive. The MPPSC recruitment process involves a three-stage selection process- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The candidates who get shortlisted in Prelims will be eligible for Mains and those who get selected in the Mains will appear for the Interview.
MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The MPPSC is going to conduct the SSE Mains on 08-13 August 2026 in offline mode. The MPPSC Mains is a descriptive examination and consists of six papers including GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2, GS Paper 3, GS Paper 4, General Hindi & Grammar, and Hindi Essay Writing. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
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Exam Name
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State Services Examination (SSE) 2026
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No. of Vacancies
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158
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Prelims Exam Date
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16 February 2026
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Prelims Result Date
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05 March 2026
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Mains Admit Card Date
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04 August 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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08-13 August 2026
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No. of Papers
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06
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Type of Questions
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Descriptive
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Official Website
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mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the MPPSC Mains examination can download their admit card through the direct link provided here. The candidates require their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.
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MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2026
To download the MPPSC Mains admit card 2026, the candidates should follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the Notification section, click on the “Admit Card - State Service Mains Exam 2025” link.
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You will be redirected to the Admit Card page.
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Enter your application number and DOB.
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Click on Login.
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Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.