MPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam 2026 Cancelled Over Paper Leak Allegations, Re-Exam Date Out Soon

MPSC Drug Inspector Exam Cancelled 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of the Drug Inspector recruitment drive. The Commission has postponed the entire recruitment process after allegations of malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22, 2026 across the state. The Commission has taken the decision to cancel the recruitment process to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, transparency and impartiality of the examination and to keep the candidates' trust in the Commission intact. Earlier the MPSC had launched the recruitment drive against Advertisement No. 116/2025 for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B, Food and Drug Administration across the state. The Commission had conducted an offline screening exam on March 22, 2026, across 6 divisional headquarters of the state. Following the exam and interviews, a provisional general merit list was published on July 22, 2026.

Complaints of Malpractice According to the short notice released by the MPSC, between July 22 and July 26, 2026, the Commission received complaints via email from various candidates and public representatives alleging malpractices in the said examination. It has been said that some candidates had obtained the question paper/questions before the exam commenced, and that it was circulated on social and electronic media. Police Investigation And Inquiry Report As per the short notice released by the MPSC, considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner of Mumbai to investigate the allegations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Investigation Branch) submitted a preliminary inquiry report indicating a prima facie conclusion that a candidate had indeed received the question set and benefited from it.