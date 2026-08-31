National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Young Professional And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And More

National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026: National Jute Board (NJB) has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for the posts of Consultants and Young Professionals in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. These vacancies exist for different categories of Consultants including Finance & Economic Services , Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation, Administration & Establishment and Civil Engineer.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their offline applications in online mode within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification in the Employment News.

To apply for these posts, candidates should be 35 years or younger, possess the specific required educational qualifications (CA, CMA, MBA, or M.Tech/ME), and have 1 year of post-qualification experience.