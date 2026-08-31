National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Young Professional And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And More
National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026 has been released by the National Jute Board (NJB) for the posts of Consultants and Young Professionals. The indicative notification is available in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. Check eligibility, selection process and more.
National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026: National Jute Board (NJB) has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for the posts of Consultants and Young Professionals in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. These vacancies exist for different categories of Consultants including Finance & Economic Services , Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation, Administration & Establishment and Civil Engineer.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their offline applications in online mode within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification in the Employment News.
To apply for these posts, candidates should be 35 years or younger, possess the specific required educational qualifications (CA, CMA, MBA, or M.Tech/ME), and have 1 year of post-qualification experience.
National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026 Important Days
The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can submit their offline applications in online mode within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification in the Employment News.
National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026 Overview
National Jute Board (NJB) has released the Recruitment 2026 notification for the posts of Consultants and Young Professionals. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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National Jute Board (NJB)
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Exam Name
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Consultants and Young Professionals Recruitment 2026
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Post
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Consultant and Young Professional
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Age Limit
|Not more than 35 years as of August 1, 2026
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Official website
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https://jute.com/jute/
National Jute Board (NJB) Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
Candidates should have posts wise eligibility and educational qualification to apply for these vacancies. You can check the table below for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
|Post name
|Educational Qualification
|Young Professional (Finance & Economic Services)
|CA or CMA or B.Com with MBA (Finance) or equivalent from a recognized university. (Equivalent degrees require an official Certificate of Equivalence).
|Young Professional (Market Promotion & Scheme Implementation)
|MBA (Marketing) or equivalent from a recognized university. (Equivalent degrees require an official Certificate of Equivalence).
|Young Professional (Technology & Technical)
|M.Tech or ME in Textile Engineering or Jute Technology or equivalent from a recognized university. (Equivalent degrees require an official Certificate of Equivalence).
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification containing all the details including qualification and experience, apprenticeship, internship, or traineeship periods, and degree equivalence requires official certification and other details on the official website.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.